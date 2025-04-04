Nauticus and RMTS Debut Maritime Careers Festival for Students and Families

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus and the Regional Maritime Training System (RMTS) are proud to announce, “Weld It, Build It, Sail It—A Reimagined Maritime Careers Festival,” a new event that will showcase the diverse and rewarding career paths available in Hampton Roads’ maritime industry. This exciting, family-friendly event will take place on May 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nauticus in downtown Norfolk.

“With our new state-of-the-art exhibits and programming, Nauticus is doubling down on strengthening our region’s maritime workforce,” said Stephen Kirkland, executive director of Nauticus. “This first-of-its-kind festival for Nauticus not only showcases a wide variety of jobs and careers within our local maritime community, it also brings our waterfront to life through interactive exhibits, hands-on demonstrations, and family-friendly activities. We’ve created a festival that’s designed to be engaging, educational and tons of fun.”

This dynamic, community-oriented event is presented by RMTS, a program of the Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRWC). Students, job seekers, families, members of the military and community are welcome to come explore the diverse opportunities within Hampton Roads’ maritime sector through Nauticus’s new, cutting-edge interactive exhibits, hands-on demonstrations, engaging storytelling, entertainment and networking with maritime professionals.

The maritime industry is a cornerstone of Hampton Roads’ economy and is facing increased demand for skilled workers. This festival is an opportunity to build awareness and enthusiasm among all generations about these essential and rewarding career paths.

“Our goal supporting the Nauticus Maritime career festival is to connect with people and showcase the thrilling and life-changing opportunities available within the maritime industry and skilled trades. We’re committed to reaching a diverse audience and inspiring the next generation of leaders in these vital fields,” said the Workforce Council CEO and President Shawn Avery. “This dynamic partnership and unique event creates the perfect atmosphere to spark passion and open doors to rewarding maritime careers!”

Admission to Nauticus is reduced to $1 for this event when purchased in advance online or $5 the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased in advance through the Nauticus website.