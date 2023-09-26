Wells Fargo to Invest $87 Million to Expand Customer Support Center in Roanoke County

By: Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) will invest $87 million to invest, modernize, and expand its customer support center in Roanoke County. The investment will allow room for the creation of approximately 1,100 new jobs and enhance the working experience for more than 1,650 current employees. This project will represent both the largest commercial office investment and single project employment announcement in Roanoke County’s history and Wells Fargo will become the largest employer in Roanoke County with this expansion.

“Wells Fargo’s historic investment and new job creation has far-reaching benefits for Roanoke County, the region, and the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia has established a strong foothold in the fast-growing financial services industry, and we have developed an innovative framework to focus on nurturing and expanding opportunities in this high-growth sector. Today’s announcement is proof that our efforts are yielding positive results, and I congratulate all involved on securing this major expansion.”

“Virginia has strong core industry sectors like financial services, and Wells Fargo’s expansion in Roanoke County is a tremendous win for the industry and the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia continues to build strong ecosystems around these clusters accelerating economic growth, and we are committed to further enhancing Virginia’s competitiveness.”

“Wells Fargo is excited to announce this significant commitment to the Roanoke area as an important employment center for the company,” said John W. Delaney, Head of Wells Fargo’s Consumer Operations, whose team has the largest presence onsite. “We’re one of the largest private employers in the Roanoke region, and we are pleased to be able to make these investments in this space, including expanded amenities like food, health, and well-being options, as well as improved and expanded collaboration spaces, all supported through significant upgrades in technology throughout the building.”

“We’re thrilled with today’s announcement of Wells Fargo’s significant expansion,” said Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Martha B. Hooker. “This investment brings economic growth and new employment opportunities that demonstrate Wells Fargo’s commitment to our shared future. We applaud Wells Fargo for their confidence in our community and look forward to the positive impact of this expansion.”

“Today’s announcement of Wells Fargo’s expansion is a testament to our efforts to create a business-friendly environment in Roanoke County,” said Phil C. North, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors representative for the Hollins Magisterial District. “Over the past decade, Roanoke County has led the implementation of over $14 million in transportation improvements along the Plantation Road business corridor that serves Wells Fargo. These improvements have greatly enhanced accessibility to the site and added pedestrian accommodations that serve Wells Fargo’s employees.”

“The expansion of Wells Fargo within the Roanoke Region of Virginia represents the largest number of jobs announced in the Roanoke Region in more than 40 years,” said John Hull, Roanoke Regional Partnership executive director. “Wells Fargo’s confidence in the market is further proof of the region’s strength in talent development and recruitment.”

“Securing an expansion of this caliber is a major win for Roanoke County, the region, and the Commonwealth, and we look forward to Wells Fargo’s continued economic impact,” said Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Chair Delegate Barry Knight. “Catalyzing economic development in Virginia is a top priority, and I am proud the MEI Commission could play a role in this important project.”

“Wells Fargo’s expanded operation will strengthen Virginia’s position as a hub for financial services, and we thank Wells Fargo for its decision to reinvest in Roanoke County,” said Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Vice Chair Senator George Barker. “I am pleased the MEI Commission could collaborate with our state, regional, and local partners to help secure this critical project.”

“Thanks to everyone who had a part in securing this historic investment in Roanoke County,” said Senator Stephen Newman. “Wells Fargo is a fantastic partner for the County, and I applaud them for continuing to build jobs and economic development in our community. These 1,100 new jobs, along with the growth and modernization of the physical site, make Wells Fargo the County’s largest employer and ensures the long-term success of both their business and the citizens of Roanoke County.”

“This is exciting news for Roanoke County. I am thankful to Wells Fargo and their unwavering commitment to communities across our Commonwealth,” said Delegate Chris Head. “This initiative will bring nearly $90 million in investments and 1,100 good-paying jobs, fostering growth and stimulating further investments in infrastructure and small businesses. As a leader in Richmond, I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Youngkin and lawmakers in both Chambers to encourage businesses to invest across our Commonwealth.”

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. Wells Fargo provides a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune’s 2023 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities it serves, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Roanoke County, the Roanoke Regional Partnership, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Wells Fargo will be eligible to receive an MEI custom performance grant of $15 million, subject to approval by the General Assembly. VEDP will support Wells Fargo’s job creation through either the Virginia Jobs Investment Program or the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.