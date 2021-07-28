Wesley Center Hosts Back to School Event

(Portsmouth, Va., July 23, 2021) – Wesley Community Service Center volunteers are gearing up for one of their favorite events, the annual Back-to-school Backpack Giveaway to take place August 7, from 10 am to 2 p.m., at 1701 Elm Avenue in Portsmouth. “We love this event,” said Renyatta Banks, Executive Director of the Wesley Community Service Center. “It’s a chance for us to get know our community students, while providing them with the supplies they will need to get the school year off to a good start.” Portsmouth students in grades K-12 can stop by the Center during the giveaway to pick up a free backpack, along with pens, pencils, crayons, glue sticks and notebooks, while supplies last. Those who wish to contribute supplies to the giveaway can do so through the Center’s supply list at https://www.amazon.com/wesleycenter The Portsmouth Lion’s Club will be on hand to oversee free vision screenings for youth attending the event. Those needing vision corrections will receive a referral for a free pair of eyeglasses. In addition, staff from the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to share news about the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program. This prevention initiative focuses on educating K-12 students about the consequences of drug abuse, while providing skills for resisting peer pressure with regard to drug, alcohol and tobacco use. Tutoring for Students and School Uniforms While at the event, parents and students can inquire about tutoring. The Center is offering math, science and English tutoring sessions for students in grades 2-10. For $50 a month, per child, students can take up to three 30-minute tutoring sessions per week with certified teachers. The program begins August 30, with limited spots available. Call the Center to register at (757) 399-0541. In addition, students can shop the Center’s Clothes Closet for new school uniform separates and gently used back-to-school apparel for $1 an item. Serving Portsmouth’s Southside communities, the Wesley Community Service Center provides programs and assistance that support minority empowerment, while building community across racial, economic and social barriers. For more information, visit www.wesleycommunityservice.com