WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Virginia Leaders Applaud Joe Biden’s Selection of Kamala Harris as Running Mate

Today, Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate. Leaders from across Virginia applauded the selection:

“In selecting Kamala Harris as his Vice President, Joe Biden made a brilliant choice that will change the future of our country for the better,” said Senator Mark Warner. “I have gotten to know Kamala during her time serving on the Intelligence Committee and I know the strength she brings to the ticket. She comes ready to do the work. That’s who she is.”

“Kamala Harris is the perfect partner to help Joe Biden rebuild an inclusive, dynamic economy. She has the experience, the energy and she knows how to win,” said former Governor Terry McAuliffe. “She will take the fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence over the next three months as we battle to restore the soul of the nation. Virginians could not be more excited to make history this November and elect the Biden-Harris ticket.”

“Senator Harris is the perfect partner with Vice President Biden as we head into the most important election of our lifetime. She has dedicated her life to fixing and changing the system from within fighting for justice for working people and people every step of the way,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby (Richmond), Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. “Senator Harris has broken barriers time and time again, and we will make sure that she does so again in November as she becomes the first woman and first Black woman to be our Vice President.”

“With the announcement of Senator Kamala Harris as the Vice Presidential nominee by Joe Biden, every community throughout our nation can unify around a democratic ticket that represents leaders that together will fight for working families with passion, honesty, and integrity,” said Delegate Lashrecse Aird (Petersburg). “As a Black woman that has personally committed herself to electing democratic candidates for years, choosing Kamala Harris as a running mate validates my desire and the desire of so many other Black women—to see a Black woman given her rightful opportunity to lead at the highest ranks of our government. Today we add a renewed foundation in our country’s history; and this layer tells the story of true equality, inclusion, and diversity.”

“Amid a strong field of highly qualified women, Senator Harris stands out as a powerful and historic choice. Senator Harris’ leadership in America’s largest state, her commitment to progressive ideals, and her battle-tested record in the U.S. Senate all speak to her readiness to serve. If elected, she will break barriers as the first woman, the first Black American, the first Asian American, and the first HBCU graduate to hold the office,” said Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08). “Kamala Harris will be a great Vice President. I congratulate Vice President Biden — who knows better than anyone the importance of this decision — on his excellent judgment, and I congratulate Senator Harris. This is a ticket that will get things done.”

“Congratulations to Senator Kamala Harris on this historic selection to join Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02). “As Vice President, Senator Harris will fight for issues that matter to all Coastal Virginians, like quality affordable health care, rebuilding small businesses and the middle class, and making sure our veterans and service members get the benefits they need.”

“Senator Harris has a demonstrated record of fighting for working families. During this period of national uncertainty, we need someone who shares Vice President Biden’s heart and empathy for the struggles facing the American people and our small businesses right now,” said Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (VA-07). “Senator Harris is exactly the right person to take up this mantle, and I look forward to her addressing the concerns of Central Virginians and Americans across the country.”

“This is a historic day for our country and especially for all the young Black and South Asian girls in Virginia-10 who now, finally, have an opportunity to see someone who looks like them in White House,” said Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (VA-10). “Senator Harris has spent her career as a relentless fighter for the people and will be an invaluable partner to Vice President Biden in this battle for the soul of our nation. I’m so excited to support her on this ticket — and to soon call her Madam Vice President!”

“Joe Biden made a wise and historic choice today by picking Kamala Harris as his running mate. She has the experience to serve as Vice President on day one and has a record of delivering progressive results for working families in California and in the Senate,” said Congressman Gerry Connolly (VA-11). “She’s held Trump accountable and led the fight against his right-wing nominees on the Judiciary committee. I can’t wait to campaign virtually with them both and help deliver Virginia for the Democratic ticket for a fourth consecutive election.”