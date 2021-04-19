What to Do If You Received the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

|If you received the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, your risk of having a blood clot is also very low and that risk will decrease over time.
Contact your healthcare provider and seek medical treatment urgently if you develop any of the following symptoms:
Severe headacheBackacheNew neurologic symptomsSevere abdominal painShortness of breathLeg swellingTiny red spots on the skin (petechiae)New or easy bruising
If you have any adverse events after vaccination, report them to v-safe and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
|COVID Data Tracker Weekly ReviewDespite more Americans being vaccinated every day, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in some parts of the country. Cases are increasing among young people who have not yet been vaccinated. Continue to wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet apart from others, even when you are fully vaccinated, to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review has more information about the state of the pandemic.
|COVID-19 Breakthrough Case Investigations and ReportingAs of April 14, 2021, more than 75 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness. Like with other vaccines, vaccine breakthrough cases will occur, even though the vaccines are working as expected. CDC is leading multiple vaccine effectiveness studies to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are working as expected.
|COVID-19 Vaccines for People at Increased Risk for Severe Illness from COVID-19Everyone 16 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic. Adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for and can be administered to most people with underlying medical conditions.
|Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.
|April 19, 2021
US states, territories, and District of Columbia have reported 31,444,706 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.
CDC provides updated U.S. case information online daily.
In addition to cases, deaths, and laboratory testing, CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now has a Vaccinations tab to track distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in your state.