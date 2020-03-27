What to watch on Netflix while stuck at home during the Coronavirus pandemic

By Chance Meeting

As the world remains on pause during the Coronavirus pandemic, many people are feeling the isolating effects of quarantine and social distancing. To curb the boredom, while being stuck in your own home for an extended period of time, you can always binge-watch the shows and movies you’ve been missing. Here are some picks for what’s popular on Netflix now.

As far as shows go, new seasons of Altered Carbon and Castlevania recently dropped on the streaming service, both to critical acclaim. Castlevania, a horror-action anime based on the popular video- game series of the same name, even scored 100% on rotten tomatoes for both its second and third season. In addition to these scripted dramas is the new true-crime documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, proving the adage that at times truth truly is stranger than fiction. If you’re a fan of cooking shows the new season of food travelogue Ugly Delicious with renowned chef David Chang offers plenty of delicious and unique dishes from around the globe. As always The Office remains the most consistently watched television series on Netflix.



Of all the new movies released on Netflix this past month one stands out with the immense popularity it’s grown by word of mouth. Spanish-language horror film The Platform is a gruesome affair but one that resembles the state of society we live in today. Taking place almost entirely in a vertical prison with hundreds of floors going straight down and a gap in the middle of each one where a helping of food is sent from the top floor down every day. By the time the food reaches lower floors though, there is

none left from the ones who gorged themselves above. The Platform has a lot to say about the hierarchy of class and the distribution of wealth with an open-ended conclusion that begs much discussion afterward.

While there are may original Netflix films to choose from, they also offer many classics you may have missed or are overdue for a re-watch. Action movies include Kill Bill, Avengers: Infinity War, The Lord Of The Rings, The Dark Knight, Inception and Snowpiercer. If you’re in the mood for a comedy you can pick between favorites like The Other Guys, Step Brothers, Scary Movie, The Interview and more. And, there’s enough award-winning dramas to satisfy, with Goodfellas, There Will Be Blood, Drive, Silver

Lining’s Playbook and the often under-appreciated Spring Breakers.



Next month has a lot of new releases to offer like the Netflix original thriller Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth and a slew of classic movies including the Lethal Weapon series, Mortal Kombat, The Matrix trilogy, The Social Network, Django Unchained and much more.



Hopefully, these recommendations will help to fill the time as we wait for the world to resume its regularly scheduled programming. Until then, stay safe and remember to keep practicing social distancing to stay healthy.