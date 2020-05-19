What You Need to Know to Vote on Election Day

NORFOLK, VA – If you are voting in person on Election Day, the Office of Elections asks voters to practice physical distancing of 6 feet or more and exercise patience. Election officials encourage voters to wear protective masks.

Curbside voting is available at polling places for voters who prefer to vote from their vehicle. The number of voters inside the polling place will be limited to no more than four (4) at a time to comply with the Governor’s order allowing for gatherings of no more than ten people.

Absentee ballots must be received by the Registrar’s Office by 7pm on Election Day. Voters must return their absentee ballot to the Registrar’s Office by 7pm, May 19. The Registrar’s Office is located at Norfolk City Hall, 810 Union Street. Voters may park in the semi-circle at Main Street and St. Paul’s Blvd and call the Registrar’s Office at 664-4353. A staff member will meet the voter at the curb to collect the ballot.

Polls are open from 6am to 7pm. For information, visit the Office of Elections webpage https://www.norfolk.gov/706/Office-of-Elections