When We All Vote Announces Leadership Transitions and National Search for Executive Director

(WASHINGTON, DC): Today, When We All Vote announced that Executive Director Stephanie L. Young will step down from her role after five years with the organization. Stephanie has been on the When We All Vote team since it was founded by Michelle Obama in 2018, stepping into the role of executive director in 2021 and also serving as a Senior Advisor to Civic Nation. Under her leadership, the organization has grown into one of the nation’s largest voter engagement initiatives.

Stephanie’s big ideas have led to the inaugural Culture of Democracy Summit and #FightForOurVote pledge. The When We All Vote team also expanded the volunteer #VotingSquad program, which laid the foundation for major partnerships with community, civic and media organizations, as well as leading corporations. And in 2020, Stephanie led When We All Vote’s efforts to adapt and create impactful virtual moments, including a #CouchParty with DJ DNice where more than 19,000 people registered or checked their voter registration status.

“Over the past five years, I’ve seen Stephanie become a strategic, creative, and passionate leader who has left a lasting mark on the way Americans engage with their democracy. Her work at When We All Vote has helped to truly shift our culture of voting—and I know that her work in the months and years ahead will continue to make our country even stronger,” said Michelle Obama, When We All Vote Founder and Co-Chair.

When We All Vote announced that Laura Miller will step in as Interim Executive Director while the organization launches a national search for its next leader. Laura has been involved with When We All Vote since its founding and previously served as Managing Director of Mobilization, Advocacy, and Campaigns.

Stephanie will announce her next steps soon. Read her note to the When We All Vote community here. Those interested in the role can submit an application at https://civicnation.org/careers.

When We All Vote, an initiative of Civic Nation, is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.



In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.



Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.



When We All Vote is a key initiative within Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). These organizations are homes for changemakers who inspire, educate, and activate people around the issues that will define this generation.

Civic Nation is a nonprofit ecosystem for high-impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America. Civic Nation shifts culture, systems and policy by bringing together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders and influencers to tackle some of our nation’s most pressing social challenges. Six initiatives are a part of the Civic Nation family: When We All Vote, United State of Women, ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, End Rape On Campus, It’s On Us, We The Action and the Change Collective. Learn more here.