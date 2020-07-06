While away summer with a good book!

At askHRgreen.org, we believe that any summer down time should be whiled away in a comfy spot, with a cool beverage and a really good book. Do you agree?

So that we might read a few titles together over the next few months, we’ve culled our bookshelves and critics’ reviews to come up with our own askHRgreen.org summer reading list. Each “read” is diffused with a unique green theme, and there’s a mix of several genres from which to choose.

And, hey, this is just our list. We’d love to know what you are reading and would recommend to us. Send your titles to hrgreen@hrpdcva.gov, and we’ll share your suggestions. Happy reading!

Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have, by Tatiana Schlossberg. This is a compelling and entertaining look at how climate change is entangled in everything we use, buy, eat, wear and how we get around. (non-fiction)

The Lorax. Experience the beauty of the Truffula Trees and the danger of taking our earth for granted. This timeless Dr. Seuss story shows how each person-no matter how small-can make a big difference. (young readers)

Flight Behavior. Barbara Kingsolver weaves a story of a restless farm wife and an experience with butterflies, which bring together scientific, financial and psychological intricacies of climate change. (fiction)

How to Give up Plastic: A Guide to Changing the World, One Plastic Bottle at a Time, by Will McCallum. This guide outlines small changes that make a big difference, from buying a reusable coffee cup to running a clean-up at your local park or beach.

The Overstory. Richard Powers tells a story of how trees have lived silently alongside humans throughout history, focusing on nine people who have a range of unique experiences with trees in their lives. (fiction)