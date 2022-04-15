White House Announces Theme and Activities for the 2022 Easter Egg Roll
By: White House: Office of the First Lady
The President and First Lady to Host the White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll on Monday, April 18, 2022
The White House announced today the full program of activities for the 2022 White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878. A teacher for more than 30 years, First Lady Jill Biden created this year’s event theme, “EGGucation!,” with the South Lawn to be transformed into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children to enjoy.
In addition to the time-honored traditions of rolling and hunting eggs, this year’s White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll will also feature a School House Activity Area, Reading Nook, Talent Show, Field Trip to the Farm, Picture Day, a Physical “EGGucation” Zone, a Cafetorium and more.
In total, approximately 30,000 people will take part in this year’s Easter “EGGucation” Roll, including thousands of military families, and the crew members and families from the U.S.S. DELAWARE, the U.S. Naval Submarine, for which the First Lady is the sponsor. Tickets for the general public were distributed to guests from all across the country through an online public lottery.
This year’s event will be broken into five sessions, beginning at 7:30 AM ET and end at 6:30 PM ET. Follow along with the White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll festivities with #EasterEggRoll and #EGGucation, and the official @White House, @POTUS, @FLOTUS social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Additional information about this year’s “EGGucational” Activities and Programming:
EGG ROLL
The tradition that started it all! Children will use wooden spoons to roll colorful eggs in a race across the South Lawn.
EGG HUNT
Children will run to find hidden eggs and collect special prizes.
SCHOOL HOUSE
The School House area of the South Lawn will be full of fun educational activities for all to enjoy!
TALENT SHOW
The Talent Show stage on the South Lawn will feature some of today’s most “egg-citing” kids’ acts and performances.
CAFETORIUM
Children and their families will learn how to make some tasty treats and then sample seasonal snacks!
FIELD TRIP
It’s time to head to the farm for a school field trip! Children will learn from farmers about how they help feed our families.
READING NOOK
Families will come together for some special story time with children’s books authors, teachers, and some special guests!
PICTURE DAY
Families will remember this day always with a fun photo! Snap a family picture with the White House in the background or capture a moment with your favorite costumed character.
PHYSICAL EGGucation (PE)
Children of all ages will hop, bounce, kick, run, and throw their way through the South Lawn’s “egg-citing” obstacle course and favorite school yard activities.
This year, the White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll will feature educational activities, school yard fun, and special performances on the South Lawn, which are supported by (in alphabetical order):
- 2021 National Teacher of the Year, Juliana Urtubey
- 4 Imprint
- American Association for the Advancement of Science
- American Egg Board
- Baker, chef, author, Christina Tosi, Milk Bar
- Baltimore Ravens
- Beat Refinery DJ School
- Chef Stephen Durfee, Culinary Institute of America
- Children’s Book Author and host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon
- Children’s Book Author and singer, Ciara
- Children’s Book Author, Jeff Kinney
- Children’s Book Author, singer, and actress, Kristin Chenoweth
- Children’s Book Author Rocco Smirne (age 6) and his mother, Arioth Smirne
- Cooper Middle School Concert Band from McLean, Virginia
- DC United
- DJ Diamond Kuts
- DJ Mel
- DJs and twin sisters, Amira & Kayla
- Duke Ellington High School for the Performing Arts student and singer, Alyssa Richardson
- Eastern High School Marching Band from Washington, DC
- Indiana Fever
- Lawrence Hall of Science: University of California, Berkeley
- Little Miss Murals chalkboard artist, Stacy Lazzara
- Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
- National Children’s Museum
- Operation Gratitude
- PBS KIDS
- PBS KIDS Series Creator (Alma’s Way), Children’s Book Author and former Sesame Street character, Sonia Manzano
- PBS KIDS Series Creator (Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum) and Children’s Book Author, Brad Meltzer
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Professor of Art History and children’s book illustrator for the White House Historical Association, Dr. John Hutton
- Sesame Street Live
- Signature Brands, LLC / PAAS Registered Trademark Easter Egg Color Kits
- Singer, songwriter, and actress Sofia Carson
- Sweetgreen
- The Coca-Cola Company / DASANI Water
- The National Basketball Association
- The National Football League
- “The President’s Own” United States Marine Corps Band
- The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters (singing the National Anthem)
- The United States Air Force Band
- The United States Army Band
- The United States Navy Band
- The Secretary of the Department of Education, Miguel Cardona
- The White House Historical Association
- The Women’s National Basketball Association
- Virginia Egg Council
- Washington Commanders
- Washington DC radio personality Tommy McFly, emcee
- Washington Spirit
The following costumed characters (in alphabetical order) will stroll the White House grounds, including:
- Disney Characters Miguel: from Coco and Doc McStuffins
- Dr. Seuss Characters: Cat in the Hat, and Thing 1 and Thing 2
- Miffy Bunny
- Milkshake the Cow, from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Paramount Pictures Characters: Sonic the Hedgehog and Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Patriotic Mouse, DJ Bunny, and DJ Mouse
- PBS KIDS Characters: Alma from Alma’s Way, Donkey from Donkey Hodie, Daniel Tiger from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Molly from Molly of Denali, Xavier Riddle of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Dog from WordWorld, and Elinor from Elinor Wonders Why
- Peanuts Characters: Snoopy and Charlie Brown
- Peeps Characters
- Poe, the mascot of the Baltimore Ravens
- Sesame Street Characters: Rosita and Cookie Monster
- Swoop, the mascot of the Philadelphia Eagles
- The Nationals’ Racing Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Taft, and Coolidge
- Universal Pictures Characters: The Minions
- Warner Brothers Characters: Ace and Kypto from DC League of Super Pets