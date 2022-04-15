White House Announces Theme and Activities for the 2022 Easter Egg Roll

By: White House: Office of the First Lady

The President and First Lady to Host the White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll on Monday, April 18, 2022



The White House announced today the full program of activities for the 2022 White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878. A teacher for more than 30 years, First Lady Jill Biden created this year’s event theme, “EGGucation!,” with the South Lawn to be transformed into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children to enjoy.



In addition to the time-honored traditions of rolling and hunting eggs, this year’s White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll will also feature a School House Activity Area, Reading Nook, Talent Show, Field Trip to the Farm, Picture Day, a Physical “EGGucation” Zone, a Cafetorium and more.



In total, approximately 30,000 people will take part in this year’s Easter “EGGucation” Roll, including thousands of military families, and the crew members and families from the U.S.S. DELAWARE, the U.S. Naval Submarine, for which the First Lady is the sponsor. Tickets for the general public were distributed to guests from all across the country through an online public lottery.



This year’s event will be broken into five sessions, beginning at 7:30 AM ET and end at 6:30 PM ET. Follow along with the White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll festivities with #EasterEggRoll and #EGGucation, and the official @White House, @POTUS, @FLOTUS social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



Additional information about this year’s “EGGucational” Activities and Programming:



EGG ROLL

The tradition that started it all! Children will use wooden spoons to roll colorful eggs in a race across the South Lawn.



EGG HUNT

Children will run to find hidden eggs and collect special prizes.



SCHOOL HOUSE

The School House area of the South Lawn will be full of fun educational activities for all to enjoy!



TALENT SHOW

The Talent Show stage on the South Lawn will feature some of today’s most “egg-citing” kids’ acts and performances.



CAFETORIUM

Children and their families will learn how to make some tasty treats and then sample seasonal snacks!



FIELD TRIP

It’s time to head to the farm for a school field trip! Children will learn from farmers about how they help feed our families.



READING NOOK

Families will come together for some special story time with children’s books authors, teachers, and some special guests!



PICTURE DAY

Families will remember this day always with a fun photo! Snap a family picture with the White House in the background or capture a moment with your favorite costumed character.



PHYSICAL EGGucation (PE)

Children of all ages will hop, bounce, kick, run, and throw their way through the South Lawn’s “egg-citing” obstacle course and favorite school yard activities.



This year, the White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll will feature educational activities, school yard fun, and special performances on the South Lawn, which are supported by (in alphabetical order):

2021 National Teacher of the Year, Juliana Urtubey

4 Imprint

American Association for the Advancement of Science

American Egg Board

Baker, chef, author, Christina Tosi, Milk Bar

Baltimore Ravens

Beat Refinery DJ School

Chef Stephen Durfee, Culinary Institute of America

Children’s Book Author and host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon

Children’s Book Author and singer, Ciara

Children’s Book Author, Jeff Kinney

Children’s Book Author, singer, and actress, Kristin Chenoweth

Children’s Book Author Rocco Smirne (age 6) and his mother, Arioth Smirne

Cooper Middle School Concert Band from McLean, Virginia

DC United

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Mel

DJs and twin sisters, Amira & Kayla

Duke Ellington High School for the Performing Arts student and singer, Alyssa Richardson

Eastern High School Marching Band from Washington, DC

Indiana Fever

Lawrence Hall of Science: University of California, Berkeley

Little Miss Murals chalkboard artist, Stacy Lazzara

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

National Children’s Museum

Operation Gratitude

PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS Series Creator (Alma’s Way), Children’s Book Author and former Sesame Street character, Sonia Manzano

PBS KIDS Series Creator (Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum) and Children’s Book Author, Brad Meltzer

Philadelphia Eagles

Professor of Art History and children’s book illustrator for the White House Historical Association, Dr. John Hutton

Sesame Street Live

Signature Brands, LLC / PAAS Registered Trademark Easter Egg Color Kits

Singer, songwriter, and actress Sofia Carson

Sweetgreen

The Coca-Cola Company / DASANI Water

The National Basketball Association

The National Football League

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Corps Band

The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters (singing the National Anthem)

The United States Air Force Band

The United States Army Band

The United States Navy Band

The Secretary of the Department of Education, Miguel Cardona

The White House Historical Association

The Women’s National Basketball Association

Virginia Egg Council

Washington Commanders

Washington DC radio personality Tommy McFly, emcee

Washington Spirit



The following costumed characters (in alphabetical order) will stroll the White House grounds, including: