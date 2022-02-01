White House Correspondents’ Association Announces Creation of Annual Scholarship for Hampton University Journalism Students

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced today the creation of a new scholarship to be awarded each year to one student at the Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications.

“It is wonderful to see Hampton University students in the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications have an opportunity to be actively engaged and convening the White House,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey. “The Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications (SHSJC) was built with a vision to produce ethical and competitive leaders in mass media who are equipped to practice excellence and innovation in multimedia technology while adhering to the core principles of journalism and communications. Now more than ever our country needs fair and unbiased political reporting.”

One $7,000 “Trust in Reporting Scholarship,” funded by the Reuters news organization, will be given annually to a journalism student at Hampton University, preferably one interested in government or political reporting, according to Steven Portnoy, WHCA president and correspondent for CBS News Radio.

“Today’s White House correspondents take tremendous pride in helping foster the development of the most promising journalists of tomorrow,” said Portnoy. “We are excited to watch the careers of Hampton’s WHCA scholars take flight and grateful to Reuters for its partnership.”

The student will be included in a scholarship luncheon in Washington D.C. on April 29, attend the WHCA dinner on April 30, 2022 and will be paired for one year with a volunteer mentor from the White House press corps.

“We’re inspired and excited about this annual scholarship to benefit our students, and our expanded relationship with the WHCA,” said Julia Wilson, dean of Hampton’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “This scholarship will help elevate Hampton’s stature and include our school among our nation’s top journalism schools. We plan to be not only the top Historically Black College and University journalism and communications school, but one of the best in the nation.”

The Hampton University scholarship is the 12th partnership the WHCA has with other universities throughout the United States. Others include American University, Arizona State University, Columbia University, Howard University, Northwestern University, Ohio University, the University of California at Berkeley, the University of Kansas, the University of Maryland, the University of Missouri and the University of Tennessee.

“Covering the diverse world in which we live requires a more diverse newsroom,” said Alessandra Galloni, Reuters editor-in-chief. “We’re delighted to extend the ‘Trust in Reporting’ scholarship to Hampton University to further this mission and to provide the next generation of journalists the opportunity to develop crucial skills both through formal education as well as hands-on training.”

The WHCA also provides scholarships in partnership with the Asian American Journalists’ Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. The organization also honors an independently financed scholarship recipient from Iowa State University, in partnership with the White House Historical Association.

For more information, contact Executive Director Steve Thomma at director@whca.press