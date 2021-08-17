WHITE HOUSE INITIATIVE ON HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

HBCU Announcements

Have you ever wondered how public health brings together science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and other disciplines to create a healthier world? In fact, CDC has a variety of public health STEM activities, resources, trainings, and so much more that inspire the next generation of STEM learners to pursue public health careers.

We are pleased to share that these great STEM resources are now available to you through the new STEM at CDC website portal: https://www.cdc.gov/stem. Whether you are a teacher, educator, student, public health professional, partner, policymaker, communicator, or someone who is just curious about our work at CDC, we hope you’ll find this site and its resources a helpful gateway towards a STEM journey in public health.

The new STEM at CDC website includes resources for:



Students : comic series, free apps, and more for fun science exploration for K–12

: comic series, free apps, and more for fun science exploration for K–12 Teachers : lessons, modules, trainings, and events to enhance classroom learning for K–12

: lessons, modules, trainings, and events to enhance classroom learning for K–12 College Students & Professionals : fellowships, programs, and trainings to further public health careers

: fellowships, programs, and trainings to further public health careers Career Seekers: learn howpublic health is a STEM profession and where it can lead

learn howpublic health is a STEM profession and where it can lead Future Disease Detectives: engaging videos showcase CDC in action, the CDC Museum Disease Detective camp, and the CDC Science Ambassador Fellowship

The CDC needs skilled, diverse, and educated people from all backgrounds to join in their public health scientific mission. In addition to the new website, CDC will continue to reach out across the country to help build an inclusive STEM workforce.

For questions, information, and feedback, please contact stem@cdc.gov



Upcoming Virtual Events

U.S. Office of Personnel Management The U.S. Office of Personnel Management is offering FREE webinars!

Writing Your Federal Resume Interested in a Federal Government job and learning from the experts? The staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will present an in-depth webinar that provides attendees with the tips and tools needed to write a competitive Federal resume.

Monday, August 23, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. REGISTER

Navigating USAJOBS – Finding and Applying for Federal Jobs Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar that provides a step-by-step process for navigating USAJOBS. We cover job searching, creating your account/profile, reviewing Job Opportunity Announcements, applying, and application status.

Thursday, August 19, 2021 @ 3:00 p.m. REGISTER

Monday, September 20, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

Interviewing Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar on the Federal Government interview process. It explains the types of interviews, delivery methods, common questions, responding using the S.T.A.R. (Situation/Task, Action, Result) method and preparing for an interview.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. REGISTER

Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. REGISTER

Thursday, September 16, @ 1:00 p.m. REGISTER



U.S. Department of TransportationDid you know 70 aviation industry organizations have partnered with the Blue Lightning Initiative (BLI) to combat human trafficking, including a University? In recognition of National Aviation Day on August 19, BLI will be hosting two informational webinars for aviation organizations interested in learning more about the program.

During the webinars, attendees will hear from representatives at the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation (DOT) about the benefits of partnering with BLI and learn more about human trafficking recognition and response.

You can register for the sessions here.

August 17, 2021 at 2:00 – 2:45 pm ET: Commercial Aviation SectorAugust 18, 2021 at 2:00 – 2:45 pm ET: Regional Aviation SectorBLI is an element of the DHS Blue Campaign, led by DOT and DHS Component Agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection. BLI trains aviation personnel to identify potential traffickers and human trafficking victims, and to report their suspicions to federal law enforcement. To date, more than 100,000 personnel in the aviation industry have been trained through BLI, and actionable tips continue to be reported to law enforcement.

Let us know if you have any questions and we hope you can join us



Employment Opportunities

U.S. Department of EducationOffice of Civil Rights is Hiring!

See below the link for OCR USAJOBS vacancy announcements for Metro Office: Supervisory General Attorney (Regional Director), Supervisory Equal Opportunity Specialist (Regional Director DE), and Supervisory Equal Opportunity Specialist (Regional Director MP).

Announcement number OCR-HQ-2021-0037

Announcement number OCR-HQ-2021-0039

Announcement number OCR-HQ-2021-0038

U.S. Department of LaborNOW HIRING! See list of current job opportunities below!

The U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs, Office of Trade and Labor Affairs, is posting vacancy announcements for two Labor Attaché (Mexico) positions, GS-0131-14/15. These positions are located in the United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement, Monitoring & Enforcement (USMCA ME) Division. Proficiency in Spanish language is required. This posting opens 8/10/2021 and closes on 8/31/2021. Please distribute widely.

Labor Attaché (Mexico), GS-0131-14/15. Below are the direct links:

Announcement number DE-21-PHIL-ILAB-0057, open to the public: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/610346900Announcement number MS-21-PHIL-ILAB-0127, for status candidates or current federal employees: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/610347000 Please also find here our diversity and inclusion statement that guides our hiring and operating practices: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/ilab/about-us/diversity-and-inclusion-statement. If you have any questions, you may reach out to the HR Specialist Laura Hammond at Hammond.Laura.C@dol.gov.More Opportunities

Presidential Management Fellows ProgramCompleted your advanced degree (Master’s, PhD, JD)? Are you interested in an exciting and rewarding career in public service, and are you ready to lead in confronting the nation’s challenges in public health, national security, environment, education, and more? Look no further than the PMF Program. The Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program is the Federal Government’s premier leadership development program for advanced degree candidates across all disciplines. It is a two-year fellowship with full salary and benefits leading to a career in the Federal Government. The program works with over 100 Federal agencies to place Fellows (e.g., HHS, USDA, NASA, DOT, DOL, State, USAID, etc.). By drawing graduate students from all segments of society, the PMF Program provides a continuing source of trained individuals to meet the future challenges of public service.

Interested in applying or want to learn more? This year’s application will run from September 28 – October 12, 2021 (Opening and Closing at Noon ET). We are also hosting info sessions for prospective applicants on the program and application throughout the month of September. To learn more about the application and/or to sign up for an info session, visit https://www.pmf.gov/become-a-pmf/2022-application/. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to apply and launch your career in Federal service! You are eligible to apply if you are a recent grad (i.e., you obtained your advanced degree any time from September 28, 2019 through September 28, 2021), or a current grad (i.e., you expect to complete all advanced degree requirements, including the completion or successful defense of any required thesis or dissertation, by August 31, 2022).

Are you an academic stakeholder (career services staff, faculty, dean, etc.) who wants to learn more so you can share about this opportunity with your students? Sign up for our academia-specific listserv here (select “PMFCAMPUS” from the dropdown) and we will follow up with more information on our annual academic stakeholders meetings: http://go.usa.gov/xHcuP. For general information for academia, visit: https://www.pmf.gov/academia/overview/.

To learn more visit https://www.pmf.gov, and sign up for our listserv (select “PMF” from the drop down) http://go.usa.gov/xHcuP. Application-related inquiries can be sent to pmfapplication@opm.gov.



Student Opportunities

U.S. Department of Homeland SecurityDHS is Hiring and looking for Interns! See links below!DHS IA Internship

DHS is Hiring Webinar, August 31, 2021



Learn the Value of AmeriCorps ServiceInterested in addressing local challenges in communities across the country while developing job skills and earning money for school?

Join us for a virtual information session to find out if a year or summer as an AmeriCorps member serving with the VISTA program could be right for you. We’ll share national service opportunities, benefits, requirements, and more.

AmeriCorps VISTA: Get the Basics*Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2-3 p.m. ETRegister HERENOTE: This event is intended for prospective AmeriCorps members interested in learning more about the AmeriCorps VISTA program. All who register at the link above will receive a recording of the webinar.

Learn about other opportunities to serve in AmeriCorps.



U.S. Department of StateThe 2021 Cox-State Department Diplomacy Virtual Seminar is Coming Soon!

The Cox-State Department Diplomacy Virtual Seminar is a competitive, fully-funded professional exploration program for undergraduate students from groups historically underrepresented in the U.S. Foreign Service. The seminar offers students the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the role of U.S. diplomats in promoting diplomacy and to learn about the U.S.Department of State’s educational programs, internships, and career opportunities available in the Foreign and Civil Services. Applications open on Monday, August 2, and we’re asking you to share this opportunity with your networks, mentees, and alma maters–anyone you think could benefit from:

Engaging with Foreign Service Officers and Specialists and others in international careersLearning about the educational programs, internships, and career opportunities availablethrough the U.S. Department of StateDiscussing career goals and strategiesNetworking with a cohort of peers navigating careers in international relations and public serviceAPPLICATION PERIOD: August 2-22, 2021

PROGRAM DATES: October 17-21, 2021

To learn more visit the Cox Foundation.



National and Federal Opportunities

Secure Seed Funding For A Local Initiative!!!

Unite Inc is proud to announce our newest initiative sponsored by OYUnited. We are looking to fund student let initiatives aimed to support opportunity youth. Are you a registered student organization on the campus of an HBCU? Are you interested in creating an initiative to support and advocate for opportunity youth? If you answered yes, then we would love to receive a proposal for funding from your organization. Deadline to submit is September 15, 2021!!

Click Here For More Information



HUD’s Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R) presents the 2022 Innovation in Affordable Housing Student Design and Planning Competition. The competition invites teams of students pursuing graduate degrees in planning, public policy, architecture, real estate finance or development, and business to participate, and focuses on innovative solutions that demonstrate understanding of community, housing affordability, and the development process, including design and finance.

PD&R will be partnering with a Public Housing Authority (PHA) to identify a real-world affordable housing challenge to serve as a case study for the competition.

Please join us for an informative webinar covering the 2022 competition. Webinars will provide background information about the competition, requirements for the competition, and a question and answer session. Interested PHAs are invited to attend the webinar on August 26th and interested graduate students and faculty are invited to attend the September 9th webinar.”

Additionally, we are hosting a listening session with representatives from underrepresented school on September 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., ET to hear from them how we can best increase the participation of underrepresented colleges and universities. They can register for the webinar here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qo_3UVztRayjy4nElq02PQ

Questions? Contact us at iah@huduser.gov



Appalachian Regional CommissionARC ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR APPALACHIAN COMMUNITY CAPACITY-BUILDING PILOT PROGRAM

Program will help Local Development Districts and local elected officials consider ways to strategically use American Rescue Plan Act funding to bolster long-term economic health of Appalachian communities.

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) invites proposals from qualified organizations to design and execute a program titled “Community Capacity-Building Pilot” to help Local Development Districts (LDDs) and local elected officials strategically deploy American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Local Fiscal Recovery dollars for their respective communities. The program aims to position Appalachian communities for long-term success in managing projects that meet the greatest needs and enhance economic growth.

The “Community Capacity-Building Pilot” program will consist of three key components:

Creation and rollout of trainings designed for LDDs, local elected officials and their staff, identification and management of a bench of vendors that will provide technical assistance services to local governments seeking to strategically deploy ARPA funding, facilitation of ARPA best practice sharing among LDDs. The awardee of this contract will oversee organizing and executing the overall program, including managing all research, logistics, content development, training delivery, continued best practice documentation and facilitation and program evaluation. Training forums for LDDs, local elected officials and their staff are expected to launch in fall of 2021.

Proposals are due by 5:00 p.m. ET, August 27 and should be submitted as one PDF or Word document to ARPAtrainingforums@arc.gov.



Environmental Protection AgencyEPA Grant Opportunity

EPA New Research Funding Opportunity – 19th Annual P3 Awards: A National Student Design Competition Focusing on People, Prosperity and the Planet Request for Applications (RFA).

P3 fosters progress by achieving the mutual goals of improved quality of life, economic prosperity, and planet protection. EPA’s P3 program offers technical solutions to environmental challenges while supporting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education. These grants propel the next generation of scientists, engineers, and researchers to think critically about current environmental changes and develop innovative solutions.

Important Dates

Request for Applications Open/Close Dates: August 11, 2021 – October 27, 2021

Informational Webinar: Wednesday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET

For additional information, go here –

Appalachian Regional CommissionARC Issues RFP for Education and Workforce Development Projects

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has issued a request for proposals from consultants to assess the extent to which ARC’s education and workforce development grants have contributed to the achievement of ARC’s strategic goals. Education and workforce development grants support skill development and workforce training for students and adults with the aim of creating a seamless system enabling Appalachians to succeed in existing industries, expanding options for workers transitioning into different sectors, and encouraging innovation for future opportunities. Proposals should be submitted as one Word or PDF file to Regina Van Horne (rvanhorne@arc.gov), Program Evaluator Division of Research & Evaluation, by 5:00 PM Eastern Time on August 9, 2021. Visit our Q&A page for any additional guidance.

ARC Seeks Partner for Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy Development

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is accepting proposals from organizations within the Region to work in partnership with ARC on the programming, curriculum development, and execution for the Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA). Submitted proposals should describe a strategy for developing a residential summer camp experience for approximately 26 high school students on a college campus in the Appalachian Region. Proposals are due by 5:00 p.m. ET, September 3 and should be submitted via a PDF copy as one document to academies@arc.gov.



National Science FoundationThe National Science Foundation is beginning a national search for the Assistant Director for Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences (SBE) and we seek your help in identifying visionary candidates. The new Assistant Director (AD) will succeed Dr. Arthur (Skip) Lupia, who has served with distinction since 2018.

The Assistant Director, SBE, leads a Directorate containing the Division of Behavorial and Cognitive Sciences (BCS), the Division of Social and Economic Sciences (SES), the SBE Office of Multidisciplinary Activities (SMA), and the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES). Together, the Directorate’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of the social, behavioral, and economic sciences with a total budget of nearly $283 million. The enclosed information sheet summarizes the Directorate’s activities, the responsibilities of the position, and the criteria for the search.

I am pleased that Dr. Robert Groves, Executive Vice President and Provost at Georgetown University, will chair the search committee. We seek your help in identifying candidates who are outstanding leaders, have a deep sense of scholarship, and understand the issues facing the social, behavioral, and economic science communities, particularly in education, innovation, and fundamental research. Candidates must also have the skills and temperament to serve effectively as a key member of the NSF senior management team, working with the NSF Director and other Assistant Directors on interdisciplinary activities. The AD/SBE also interacts with the executive and legislative branches of government and must be able to communicate effectively with leaders in business, industry, and philanthropy.

Employment in the position may be on a temporary or permanent basis in the Federal Service or by temporary assignment under provisions of the Intergovernmental Personnel Act. We welcome recommendations of individuals from any sector, including academia, industry, and government. The National Science Foundation is an equal opportunity employer committed to engaging a highly qualified staff that reflects the diversity of our nation.

Please send your recommendations, including any supporting information that you might be able to provide, to the AD/SBE Search Advisory Committee via e-mail to sbesrch@nsf.gov. In light of COVID-19, we cannot receive recommendations by conventional mail. Please submit your recommendations by September 13, 2021.

To see the full announcement, click here.



Nuclear Regulatory CommissionNotice of Funding Opportunity Announcement

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued its Fiscal Year 2021 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the University Nuclear Leadership Program (formerly the Integrated University Program), Scholarship and Fellowship Education Grant, Faculty Development Grant, and Trade School and Community College Scholarship Grant. The NOFO is now available at grants.gov and closes on October 4, 2021, to go directly to the NOFO, click link below. All institutions of higher education are encouraged to apply.

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), the University Nuclear Leadership Program (formerly the Integrated University Program), Scholarship and Fellowship Education Grant, Faculty Development Grant, and Trade School and Community College Scholarship Grant, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021The NRC will also need reviewers for faculty development, scholarship, fellowship, and trade school & community college scholarship proposals. Each reviewer will be assigned 5 – 8 proposals for review (depending on the number of proposals received) and will be expected to participate on a review panel teleconference. The tentative timeframe for the review process is November/early December.We ask that only serious and dedicated individuals volunteer to assist us as we diligently strive to continue the success of the NRC grant program.

If you are interested in serving on a panel, please respond with the program you’d like to review (i.e., faculty development, scholarship and fellowship, and trade school & community college scholarship).

If you are interested and/or have questions, please contact:

Nancy Hebron-Isreal; Program Manager, Sr. Grants Administrative Specialist

Program Management, Policy Development and Analysis

Office of Nuclear Regulatory Research

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Nancy.Hebron-Isreal@nrc.gov; 301-415-6996

Feel free to forward this message to others that may be interested.



Teaching Health Center Planning and DevelopmentNew Funding Opportunities Available!

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), through the American Rescue Plan, released two new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) announcements to support primary care residency programs in rural and underserved communities and create new community-based residency programs.

Teaching Health Center Planning and Development Program (HRSA-22-107): This funding will create new community-based residency programs to increase the primary care workforce in rural and underserved communities. Up to 50 grantees will receive a total of approximately $25 million over two years to establish these residency programs or rural residency training tracks in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine-pediatrics, psychiatry, obstetrics and gynecology, general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, or geriatrics. Visit Grants.gov to apply.

Teaching Health Center Planning and Development — Technical Assistance (HRSA-22-108): One cooperative agreement will receive a total of approximately $5 million over three years to provide technical assistance to HRSA’s Teaching Health Center Planning and Development program. Visit Grants.gov to apply.

