Who is Bishop Sycamore?

By: Kurtis Alston

Bishop Sycamore a high school out of Ohio who was playing some powerhouse schools across the country. With no physical address, how did they pull this off?



Sycamore was an unknown school that went viral after playing the powerhouse team IMG Academy where they lost 58-0. The game was televised on ESPN. Surprisingly this was the second game in three days for Sycamore.



Supposedly Sycamore is located in Columbus, Ohio but, there isn’t any address on them and the “About Us” and “Staff” page are blank. What’s more, fisher than that is this was done three years ago by the same people. Christians of Faith (COF) was created in Columbus again the school didn’t have a legitimate address. Not sure what schooling took place or if any took place at all. Roy Johnson was COF coach who also was sycamore coach too was just fired last week.



The team was accused of writing bad checks for the hotel they stayed in for the game vs IMG. The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Canton South said the team rented 25 rooms and their total is $3,596. Ohio Governor Mike Dewine asked for an investigation to be opened up to look into how Bishop Sycamore got started.

