Who to honor during Women’s History Month is your choice

BY ANGELA JONES

During Women’s History Month we often hear advice from others about who we should honor or exalt. Some of the people and organizations giving the advice have shown that they are not respectful of women, so why should we take their advice. Television networks that show soap operas, music videos and other disparaging programs which depict women in a disrespectful manner, are in no position to tell the public which women are worthy to be praised.

The government also cannot be given the privilege of advising the public about which women are worth celebrating. I recently watched “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and was appalled to learn that the FBI tried to set her up with drugs. She seemed to be strong and fragile at the same time because of her less than perfect upbringing and instead of protecting her, law enforcement officers took advantage of her weakened state. They harassed her simply because she wanted to bring attention to lynching through her singing of the song “Strange Fruit.” To me, she was someone who should be considered a civil rights activist.

The same is true of Sandra Bland. She was criticized as being ‘too sassy’ in the officer’s video but she was also a woman trying to bring attention to the plight of African Americans through the videos she posted online. Although they may not have been as ‘polished’ as Rosa Parks, Sandra Bland and Billie Holiday should both be considered civil rights heroes, as well.

In 1920, when the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, Mary Church Terrell wrote a letter to then NAACP president Moorfield Storey. After African European American (White) women were given the right to vote, Terrell wrote, “The colored women of the South will be shamefully treated, and will not be alowed [sic] to vote, I am sure. I hope the Republicans. will do something toward enforcing the Fifteenth Amendment. We are so helpless without the right of citizenship in that section of the country where we need it most.” It would be another 25 years before African American women’s right to vote was addressed in the Civil Rights Act of 1965.

In order to win the right to vote, some African European American women like Carrie Chapman Catt offered their support for white supremacy. She wrote in a 1918 letter to North Carolina Congressman Edwin Webb, “[The] present condition in the South makes sovereigns of some negro men, while all white women are their subjects. These are sad but solemn truths. If you want white supremacy, why not have it constitutionally, honorably? The Federal Amendment offers the way.”

Even today, voting is not a guaranteed right for African American women because of disenfranchisement. The right to be treated with dignity and respect is not guaranteed either. Just recently, America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman tweeted, “A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because ‘you look suspicious.’ I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat.” Less than a month prior, on February 14, 2021, she tweeted, “Wow, a fantastic @washingtonpost piece by @nnekamcguire. We live in a contradictory society that can celebrate a black girl poet & also pepper spray a 9 yr old. Yes see me, but also see all other black girls who’ve been made invisible. I can not, will not, rise alone.” Luckily, her encounter with the security guard did not end like Sandra Bland’s and so many other African American females who dare to not “know their place.”

As always, my suggestion on how to end sex discrimination is to end racial discrimination. Those who are not willing to end racial discrimination should not be allowed to be in a protected class themselves. Furthermore, I contend that those who are not willing to end sex discrimination should not be considered for a protected status either. With the current climate of the Supremacist Insurrection Network (SIN), African American women and men should be careful and travel in pairs during the day and at night, whenever possible.