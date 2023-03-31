Whose Duty is it to Maintain the Public Right-of-Way?

By: City of Newport News

The public right-of-way is the area adjoining one’s property extending to the curb line or paved portion of the roadway. It typically includes, but is not limited to, any sidewalks, planting strips, traffic circles, or medians.

Did you know that property owners are responsible for maintaining their portion of the right-of-way in Newport News? According to City Ordinance Sec. 13-150, the property owner is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of their property, including the public right-of-way. This duty to maintain is not limited only to residential properties, but also includes all commercial and industrial parcels.

Typically, the upkeep and maintenance requires property owners to cut the grass along the public right-of-way and thereby ensures that grass and weeds do not exceed the maximum permitted height. City ordinance limits grass and weeds to a height of 10 inches on properties within 150 feet of any building or 15 inches if no buildings exist within 150 feet. Failure to properly maintain the property, including the right-of-way, is considered detrimental to the health, safety, and general welfare of the citizens of the city.

For additional information or questions, please contact the City’s Department of Codes Compliance at 757-933-2311 or codescompliance@nnva.gov.