Why are we thankful for teachers, turkey time and 10 years together?
Seeking Green Star Teachers
|What would life be without teachers who went the distance, those who encouraged students to dig into their studies with activities that connected them in meaningful ways to our big blue-and-green world?
To mark our 10th year of educating Hampton Roads residents about all things green, askHRgreen.org is accepting nominations for our Green Star Teachers recognition program.
Nominations are now open to any educator working with youth K-12 in Hampton Roads and will be accepted through December 15, 2021.
A regional steering committee will select 10 educators from those nominated, and each will receive an award of $1,000. The awards would cover needs such as supplies, classroom resources or funding to underwrite a dynamic “green” student-driven initiative.
|The Green Star Teachers program coincides with askHRgreen.org’s 10th anniversary year, and is one of several promotions commemorating a decade of working together to make Hampton Roads cleaner and greener.
To view details and nominate your favorite eco-educator, visit askHRgreen.org/GreenStars. The awards will be announced in early 2022.