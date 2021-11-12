Why are we thankful for teachers, turkey time and 10 years together?
|Seeking Green Star Teachers
|What would life be without teachers who went the distance, those who encouraged students to dig into their studies with activities that connected them in meaningful ways to our big blue-and-green world?
To mark our 10th year of educating Hampton Roads residents about all things green, askHRgreen.org is accepting nominations for our Green Star Teachers recognition program.
Nominations are now open to any educator working with youth K-12 in Hampton Roads and will be accepted through December 15, 2021.
A regional steering committee will select 10 educators from those nominated, and each will receive an award of $1,000. The awards would cover needs such as supplies, classroom resources or funding to underwrite a dynamic “green” student-driven initiative.
|The Green Star Teachers program coincides with askHRgreen.org’s 10th anniversary year, and is one of several promotions commemorating a decade of working together to make Hampton Roads cleaner and greener.
To view details and nominate your favorite eco-educator, visit askHRgreen.org/GreenStars. The awards will be announced in early 2022.
|Nominate your favorite Green Star Teacher!
|Get Back to Basics for America Recycles Day
|Here in the United States, we generate over 290 million pounds of waste each year. That’s about five pounds per person per day! This year for America Recycles Day on November 15, askHRgreen.org challenges you to reduce the amount of waste you create by starting smart and recycling right.
Starting smart means making better choices as a shopper.
Look for products with less packaging or packaging you know can be accepted for recycling. Bring your own reusable tote bags to replace single-use plastic bags, and choose eggs packed in cardboard instead of Styrofoam™. You can even prioritize the packaging you can reuse, such as coffee cans or glass jars.
|Recycling right is also essential.
Here in Hampton Roads, we’re getting back to the basics of recycling.
No matter where you live, know that paper, plastic bottles with a neck or spout and metal cans are accepted for recycling. Just make sure they are empty, clean and dry.
If your item is not one of these things, do not place it in the recycling cart until you know it is accepted.
Many well-intentioned people do more harm than good by putting too much in the recycling bin.
The best place to refresh your recycling know-how is our handy Recycling & Disposal Lookup Tool. It lists by city or county what is recyclable at curbside and through drop-off programs, as well as what constitutes just plain old trash.
|Go to our Recycling & Disposal Lookup Tool
|For America Recycles Day, many cities and counties in the 757 are holding recycling collections to help residents responsibly dispose of a variety of items, from electronics to thrift store donations to hazardous household chemicals.
Check out the listing of regional America Recycles Day events to find one near you. And thanks in advance for being a conscientious recycler!
|Back Away from the Sink, Grease Grinch!
|He’s a mean one, the Grease Grinch, which is why you should avoid having him over for turkey and pumpkin pie this holiday.
When leftover cooking oil and greasy food scraps are washed into the kitchen drain or disposal, “It will clog in a blink! It will gunk up your pipes! It will stink up your sink!”
Not only are sewer overflows and backups an inconvenience for Hampton Roads residents, they impact the environment by contaminating local waterways and harming wildlife and aquatic species.
When food particles get washed down the drain, they cling to the pipe walls and restrict water flow. This can lead to sewage backups in your home or a sanitary sewer overflow in the street.
The idea is to avoid putting greasy, oily leftovers down the sink at all. Instead, follow these un-Grinchy tips:
|Pour standing grease while it’s hot into an empty can, let it harden in the freezer and then place in your garbage container.
For grease leftover from foods such as bacon or hamburger, allow it to cool in the pan, then use a paper towel to swipe off grease and toss it in the trash.
For dishes, scrape any leftovers into the trash or compost bin before washing.
To dispose of leftover turkey frying oil, contact your locality for proper disposal. Most household hazardous waste collection facilities accept residentially-generated fryer oil.
“So follow these steps and your holiday’s saved; your drain will be happy, the Grease Grinch behaved!”
|A Fresh Approach to Holiday Décor
|Did you know, for the price of a naturally-grown Christmas tree, you could invest in plants to enjoy year round?
Studies have shown that plants boost energy, mood, productivity, concentration and improve the quality of indoor air. How health-giving is that?
If you do use a naturally-grown Christmas tree, don’t forget the many ways to reuse it after the holidays.
Place it in a quiet corner of your yard as a habitat for wintering birds and woodland creatures, or drape the boughs over plant beds for winter protection.
Some localities will also collect leftover trees after the holidays to recycle and use them for mulch in parks and public areas.
Check back with askHRgreen.org after the holidays for a list of Christmas tree recycling guidelines for each Hampton Roads locality.
|It’s Our Anniversary
|It’s fitting that the traditional 10th anniversary gift is something made of aluminum or tin, because askHRgreen.org has spent 10 years helping metal cans (and more) get recycled!
We launched askHRgreen.org in July 2011, with support from all 17 Hampton Roads cities and counties and HRSD, giving residents of the 757 a central resource to learn about recycling, safe drinking water, fat-free drains and clean waterways.
The askHRgreen.org movement has since attracted thousands of loyal followers (just like you!); engaged with residents at hundreds of community events; provided over $95,000 in grant money to local eco-educators; and answered just about every question imaginable.
Thank you for being part of this blooming, green-based culture! Without the engagement of residents like you, we could not accomplish half of what we do.
Check out this 10th anniversary highlight reel of the great work we’ve accomplished together as one region dedicated to environmental stewardship.
