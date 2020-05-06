Win Big in the Newport News Spirit of Travel ﻿Facebook Contest Until May 8

Newport News Tourism is asking locals to take some time to think about where they’ll go when the time is right as they celebrate the Spirit of Travel during National Travel & Tourism Week, May 3-9. Now through May 8, visit the Newport News Tourism Facebook page or website to share your dreams and plans for the future by answering the “Question of the Day” to win one of the five prize packages.

The five packages, each valued in excess of $500, contain restaurant gift cards, free admission to attractions, and gift certificates for shopping. All qualified answers turned in by 11:59 p.m. May 10 will be eligible for the drawings. Individuals may enter more than once, but will be eligible to win only one prize package. Winners will be posted by 5 p.m. May 11.

For a complete list of prizes, to learn more about the contest, or to answer the “Question of the Day” visit Tourism’s website.