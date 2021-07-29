Wine Down Dino Style with the Virginia Living Museum

Join the Virginia Living Museum for Dino Wind Down, an adult only after hours mixer, on Thursday, August 19! From 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., enjoy wine, beer, games, food trucks and entertainment! Guests will have access to indoor galleries, the Jurassic Giants exhibit and three wine tasting tickets. Assorted wine and beer stations will be available for tasting and purchase.

Tickets are $12 per person in advance or $15 the day of the event, and can be purchased on the museum’s website. Guests must be 21 and older.

For more information about the event or to learn more about the museum, visit thevlm.org.