Winners Announced in 12th “ZOOM IN on Newport News” Photo Contest

Congratulations to the winners of the 12th “ZOOM IN on Newport News” photo contest, sponsored by Newport News Tourism! The finalists in the contest, themed “The Great Outdoors,” were announced last month. Jordan Krevonick of Poquoson won the $500 Grand Prize for her entry, “Hilton Fisherman,” taken at the Hilton Pier in Historic Hilton Village. When entering her photograph, Krevonick wrote, “Newport News offers so many opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors, and fishing along the James River is one of the best!” Honorable Mention was won by Sandra Deans of Hampton for her submission, “Another Day is Done,” also taken at the Hilton Pier. Of her photograph, Deans said, “The new renovation that added a beach with easy access is wonderful and makes for a nice family-friendly place to enjoy any time of day!” A total of 92 people submitted 226 photographs to the contest. The competition kicked off June 1 and concluded Oct. 31. Of the hundreds of images that were entered into the contest, some will be selected to be featured in upcoming Newport News Tourism publications, on its website, and on social media.