Winter Carnival Promises a Flurry of Entertainment

Join the City of Newport News for a flurry of entertainment at the annual Winter Carnival scheduled on Saturday, February 1 from 12-5 p.m. at 401 Oriana Rd. This festive event promises a winter wonderland of carnival-themed activities for all ages.

Guests will enjoy a puppet show by Uncle Tyrone the Kids’ Comedian and ventriloquist, snowflake-inspired face painting, kids’ crafts, games, four thrilling mechanical carnival rides (Joker’s Wild, Phantom’s Revenge, Firestorm, and Teacups), bounce houses, Books on Bikes, strolling performers, performances from TikTok sensations HyDef Dancers, and more! A lively DJ will keep everybody moving between shows with the hottest line dances, and a variety of food trucks will serve up warm treats throughout the afternoon. Carnival favorites, Dough Haus and Ben and Jerry’s, will provide free hot doughnuts and hot chocolate, while supplies last!