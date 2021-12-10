Winter Holiday Safety Tips from the Newport News Fire Department

The winter holidays are here and that means many will be decorating their homes inside and out. Hanging up decorations is fun, but keep in mind holiday decorations can increase your risk for a home fire. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), candles start more than one-third of home decoration fires. Before heading out of the house or going to bed, blow out all lit candles and turn off all light strings and decorations.

Here are some additional tips to stay fire safe when decking the halls this holiday season.

Choose decorations that are either flame retardant or flame resistant.

Keep lit candles away from decorations or anything that can catch fire.

Replace any light strands that have worn or broken cords. Make sure to read the recommendation for number of light strings you can string together.

Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan.

Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.

If you have a real Christmas tree, make sure to check water levels daily! It is not unusual for a tree to drink two gallons of water the first day it is in the stand.

Keep real Christmas trees away from a heat source. It can dry out the tree quickly.

Happy Holidays, Newport News!