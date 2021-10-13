Winter Sports Registration Now Open

Beat the winter blues and sign up for a sports program with Newport News Athletics. Registration for youth basketball, soccer, field hockey, and adult field hockey is open through November 6.

Registration fees are:

Youth Basketball : (Ages 7-15); Resident $40, Non-Resident $55

: (Ages 7-15); Resident $40, Non-Resident $55 Youth Soccer : (Ages 5-17); Resident $40, Non-Resident $55

: (Ages 5-17); Resident $40, Non-Resident $55 Youth Field Hockey : (Ages 5-17); Resident $30, Non-Resident $45

: (Ages 5-17); Resident $30, Non-Resident $45 Adult Field Hockey: (Ages 18+); Resident $30, Non-Resident $45

Registration is available both online and in person at Warwick Recreation Center located at 29 Copeland Lane. To learn more about sports offered by Newport News Athletics, visit www.nnathletics.com or call 757-591-4892.