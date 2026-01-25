Winter Storm Briefing

Highlights
- A major winter storm will impact the area today into tonight. Impacts from this will likely last into next week and potentially beyond.
- A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most of the area, outside of far SE VA and eastern portions of NE NC. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Bertie County and County in NE NC.
- Dangerous icing is expected over much of the inland portions of the area. These areas that see heavy ice will experience widespread power outages that could last for days, widespread downed trees and nearly impossible travel.
- Bitterly cold air moves into the area in the wake of the storm next week and will only prolong snow and ice impacts. Major to locally extreme impacts are likely. In addition, after effects from the storm are likely to last well into next week due to very cold temperatures.
- Marine Weather-Small Craft Advisory conditions persist in NE flow through today. Stronger NE winds are likely today for the northern coastal waters where a Gale Warning is in effect. Gale conditions are possible in NW flow later Monday into Monday night, and a Gale Watch is in effect for the waters north of Cape Charles. Freezing spray will be a concern for much of early next week.
Additional Snow/Sleet Totals
- What: Additional sleet totals around 1” are possible north of US-360 (VA) / US-50 (MD) a few tenths at most south.
- Timing: Precipitation has largely changed over to sleet and freezing rain this morning and will gradually change over to freezing rain later today inland and plain rain across eastern portions of the area.
- Additional Information: Temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s inland today, which will allow the snow and sleet to accumulate on all surfaces. The combination of sleet on top of snow will result in quickly deteriorating travel conditions, which could become nearly impossible today.
Expected Ice Forecast
- What: Dangerous ice accumulations of 0.25-0.50” are expected west of the bay through Sunday evening. Locally higher totals above 0.5” are possible.
- Timing: A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected from this morning through early Monday morning. With temperatures remaining in the 20s across central and western portions of the area, the freezing rain on top of sleet and snow will create nearly impossible travel conditions. Avoid travel during the storm.
- Widespread tree damage/power outages are likely. Some of the power outages could last multiple days.
Winds May Increase Ice Impacts
- Wind: Increasing NW winds Monday with gusts to 20-25 mph or greater possible (highest along the coast and the Eastern Shore).
- Wind combined with the potential for heavy ice in trees could increase the amount of downed trees and power lines on Monday, even after snow and ice has ended.
- Impacts: Damage to trees and power lines could become even more extensive Monday due to the increasing wind.