Winter Storm Briefing

Prepared by National Weather Service Wakefield, VA

Covering the period through Tuesday, February 24th.

➔ Next Scheduled Full Email Briefing: Monday, February 23rd, 2026, by 9:30 AM.

➔ Next Live Online Briefing: Monday, February 23rd, 2026, at 11 AM (Video briefing will be posted on YouTube).

➔ This briefing is updated daily at 9 AM and 3:30 PM https://www.weather.gov/media/akq/briefings/LatestBriefing.pdf

What Has Changed?

➔ Blizzard Warnings remain in effect for the MD and VA Eastern Shore.

➔ Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect along/N of I-64 and E of I-95.

➔ Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect across Central and SE VA.

➔ Coastal Flood Advisories have been issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, and VA Beach.

➔ Marine: Gale and Storm Warnings remain in effect.

Heavy accumulating snow, windy conditions, and hazardous marine conditions are expected through Monday, with the worst conditions occurring this evening-early Monday morning.

Precipitation will change to snow from now through 8-9 PM.

Heavy, wet snow totals are expected to range between 2-6” across Eastern Virginia and 10-16” across the Maryland Eastern Shore. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for most areas roughly along and north of I-64 and east of I-95. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of Central Virginia stretching down into Hampton Roads.

The combination of breezy to windy conditions (gusts of 45-60 mph) and heavy snowfall will lead to whiteout or blizzard conditions across the Eastern Shore tonight into early Monday. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for the MD and VA Eastern Shore.

Minor coastal flooding is expected with the overnight/early Monday high tide cycle, particularly along the Atlantic coast. Coastal Flood and High Surf Advisories are in effect for the northern eastern shore, and Coastal Flood Advisories have been issued for southside Hampton Roads.

Marine Weather-Storm Warnings are in effect for the coastal waters north of Cape Charles Light with Gale Warnings for the remainder of the waters this evening into Monday.

Blizzard Warning

When: Until 7 PM Monday

Where:

➔Blizzard Warnings remain in effect across the MD and VA Eastern Shore.

Amounts:

➔Widespread snowfall totals of 10-14” are likely, localized totals of 16”+ are possible across the northern MD Eastern Shore.

➔Snowfall rates of 2” +/hr are possible this evening into tonight.

➔Wind gusts of 45-60 mph are likely (highest along the coast).

Impacts:

➔The combination of whiteout conditions and heavy snow will result in very hazardous conditions. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

➔Gusty winds could bring down trees.

Winter Storm Headlines

When: Until 7 PM Monday

Where:

➔Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for most areas along/north of I-64 and east of I-95.

➔Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for portions of central and southeast VA.

Amounts:

➔Snowfall totals of 4-6” + across the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

➔Snowfall totals of 2-4” + along/north of I-64 and east of I-95.

➔Snowfall up to 2-3” inches for the Winter Weather Advisory area.

➔Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

Impacts:

➔Travel will likely become difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Expected Snowfall Forecast