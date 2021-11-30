Winter Storms Impacting Virginia

The most dangerous winter weather systems for Virginia are strong coastal low pressure systems known as nor’easters. These types of storms can impact the region several times a season and, when the temperatures are cold enough, can produce major amounts of snow and ice. Back on January 22 – 23, 2016, the Commonwealth was impacted by a nor’easter with heavy snow. Some locations in Northern Virginia experienced up to four feet of snow. At the same time, strong winds along the coast produced near blizzard conditions. Winter storms can make driving and walking extremely dangerous. A significant winter storm can have a devastating impact for days or even weeks. Winter storms can be deceptive killers because most deaths are indirectly related to the storm. People die in traffic accidents on icy roads, have heart attacks while shoveling snow, or succumb to fires or carbon monoxide while trying to heat their home improperly. With proper planning and preparation, you can limit or even mitigate the impacts from winter storms. The National Weather Service’s Wakefield Office will share the outlook for the Upcoming Winter Season during a 30 minute webinar this Thursday, December 2 at 1 p.m. Register for the free session via Zoom.