Winter Weather Driving Tips to Keep You Safe on the Roads

Driving in winter weather may be challenging and dangerous if you are unprepared. Snow and ice create hazardous conditions that require extra caution when behind the wheel. If you decide to head out during a winter storm, here are some essential tips to ensure your safety on the road.

Plan Ahead: Check the road conditions before leaving. If travel is not necessary during severe weather, it is safest to stay home.

Slow Down and Stay Alert: Reduce your speed and increase your following distance. This will allow for more time to react to sudden stops.

Prepare Your Vehicle: Ensure your car is winter ready by checking the tire pressure, battery, brakes, and windshield wipers. Verify your tires are properly inflated and have enough tread for better traction. Keep your gas tank at least half full.