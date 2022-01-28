Winter Weather Update

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Newport News and the entire Hampton Roads region from 10 p.m. tonight until tomorrow at 4 p.m. Snow is expected to begin falling this evening and continue through about noon on Saturday. Accumulation amounts are still somewhat uncertain, but it’s important to remain prepared.

Charge your devices in case of power outages.Have flashlights and extra batteries on hand.Stock your pantry with extra food and water.Check that your Carbon Monoxide detectors are working and have a battery backup. One certainty in the forecast is that the temperatures will be very cold and winds will be strong. Winds should begin picking up overnight, with gusts peaking at approximately 40 mph between 7 a.m. and noon tomorrow. Potential power outages are a concern. Consider any downed power line energized and dangerous and stay at least 30 feet away. To report a downed power line, call Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357. The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking the public to stay off the roads during the storm. If travel is essential, please visit 511virginia.org for road conditions BEFORE traveling.