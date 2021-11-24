The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center will reopen on Friday, November 26th, and Saturday, November 27th, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. for the Opening Weekend of Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Nursery Collection. The exhibit will also be open on Sunday, November 28th, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The Museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Enjoy visits with Santa, crafts, activities, and more! Winter Wonderland will be on view through December 31st. All visitors, including members are required to purchase tickets in advance online at www.PortsmouthArtCenter.com. Visit the website for the schedule or call 393-8543.