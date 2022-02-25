[#WinWithBlackWomen] #WWBW Job, Consulting and/or Funding Opportunities List | February 25, 2022

By: Jo Ann Camm

This week’s listing has the following categories:

Job Opportunities [2/25/22 deadline]

Internships [NEW]

Commission Appointment Opportunity

Scholarship Opportunity

Fellowship

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

NEW Post

Pfizer is hiring a Director, Global Marketing Cibinqo, Inflammation and Immunology

Reporting to the Global Brand Lead, the global marketing director is responsible for leading the development of the Cibinqo patient strategy and engagement and execution in support of launch success and beyond

The role will oversee a clear value proposition for patients, address gaps in the patient and caregiver journey, and create a seamless patient experience as we embrace BM3.3 principles

The role also includes the opportunity to lead the global dermatology franchise health equity initiatives, building on some firsts in this area

The candidate will need to demonstrate the ability to engage people, be patient-obsessed, and demonstrate ability to build and execute strategies that maximize value in conjunction with multiple country and cross-functional partners

Last date to apply is March 1, 2022

NOT eligible for relocation package

Job Requisition ID: 4839611 – https://www.pfizer.com/about/careers

February 18, 2022

The Truman Center, working in tandem with the Truman National Security Project (“Truman”), is looking for a Director of Development

Reporting to the President / CEO, the Director of Development serves as a key leadership team member and an active participant in making strategic decisions affecting the Truman

In partnership with the President / CEO, this position is responsible for all fundraising and development activities

The successful candidate will help forge new relationships to build the Truman’s visibility, impact, and financial resources

The Director of Development will also be responsible for implementing a strategic development plan to grow an approximately $3 million budget and substantially increase major and multiyear gifts from individual donors, corporations, and foundations

Truman is prepared to offer a very attractive compensation package, including an annual salary of $110,000 to $130,000 as well as health/dental benefits, 401(k)

3% employer contribution, and three weeks of vacation during the first year with increased vacation time in subsequent years

To apply to this position please visit www.drgsearch.com

Complete job announcement here: link

The Cheri Beasley Campaign for Senate in North Carolina is hiring 5 positions:

Deputy Research Director

Research Assistant

Deputy Press Secretary

Finance Assistant

Finance Intern

Interested applicants should send their resume to Jobs@CheriBeasley.com with the subject line of the role you are applying for

Job announcement attached

February 11, 2022

The Campaign for Our Shared Future is seeking a Partnerships Associate to assist in building, maintaining, and growing relationships with local, regional, state and national partners, policymakers and agencies; educational institutions; non-profit organizations; and private sector business leaders and organizations

Reporting to the Strategic Partnerships Director, the Partnerships Associate will play a key role in building and managing the systems and processes necessary for the Partnerships team to effectively work with external partners in meeting shared objectives

The Partnership Associate will assist the Strategic Partnerships Director in nurturing and shaping existing partnerships across the nation and in identifying novel and creative opportunities in furtherance of the organization’s strategic objectives

To apply, click “Easy Apply” to submit an application through LinkedIn (link below) and follow up with an email to hiring@campaignsharedfuture.org including the following materials with the subject line “Partnerships Associate”

Submit the following:

A cover letter specific to the duties and qualifications of this position;

A current resume highlighting experience relevant to this position; and

At least two references

Salary Range: $48,000 – $75,000 annually (or $4,000 – $6,250 monthly), based on experience

This position reports to Our Sister Tiffinni Young

Learn more here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/search/?currentJobId=2902460336&keywords=campaign%20for%20our%20shared%20future

The International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute (IBWPPI) is looking to hire a part-time/freelance Social Media Manager to join our team

The right person is an energetic, creative, flexible, team focused and driven individual who seeks to make a strong positive impact through social media

Compensation will be based on a maximum of 10 hours per week per hour at a comparable market rate

Submit your letter of interest to: Barbara@ibwppi.org

Job announcement attached

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) has a number of internships, fellowships and scholarships available

Read the requirements carefully as some of the opportunities are unrestricted and others restricted to CBC member districts and constituents

Learn more here: https://cbcfinc.academicworks.com/

Novartis Corporation is hiring four (4) positions

Head (Executive Director), State Policy & Reporting (DC or NJ)

https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=13617&siteid=5268&Areq=337892BR

Associate Director, State Public Policy (DC or NJ)

https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=13617&siteid=5268&Areq=337895BR

Director, Product Reimbursement Policy (East Hanover, NJ)

https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=13617&siteid=5268&Areq=337897BR

Director, Federal Policy & Publications (DC or NJ)

https://jobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=13617&siteid=5268&Areq=337899BR

The positions will be posted until February 25, 2022

February 4, 2022

Andrea Campbell running for Attorney General of Massachusetts and looking to build a strong team:

Field Director

Regional Organizer

Communications Director

Digital Director

Deputy Finance Director

To begin applying for any position, you can fill out this short google form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdTJ08AUkNmTjHOvWima4ClKyKNDcVAnt7mkRT-HhQT0zVrug/viewform

Learn more here: https://andreacampbell.org/

January 28, 2022

Abrams for Governor is hiring a number of positions

To apply, please do the following (applicants who do not follow these instructions may not be considered):

Submit a pdf cover letter and resume as an email attachment to the address listed within the description

You may address the email and letter to ‘Hiring Manager’

The subject line must only contain the name of the job you are applying for

All Abrams for Governor staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, barring an accommodation for medical or religious reasons

Proof of vaccination will be required

Apply soon, as positions are being filled quickly

Job descriptions are attached for the positions below

For these listings, mail your materials to careers@abramsforgeorgia.com

Coordinated Campaign Director

This job is based at the Democratic Party of Georgia in Atlanta, GA

Human Resources Director

This job is based in or near Atlanta, GA

Political Director

This job is based in the state of Georgia

Executive Assistant To The Campaign Manager

This job is based in or near Atlanta, GA

Deputy Campaign Manager

This job is based in Atlanta, GA

Advance Director

This job is based in state of Georgia

Data Director

This job is based in or near Atlanta, GA

Voter File Manager

This job may be in-person in the state of Georgia or remote

For these listings, mail your materials to digital@abramsforgeorgia.com

These positions are based in or near Atlanta, GA

Digital Director

Digital Fundraising Director

Digital Organizing Director

Social Media Platforms Director

Digital Resume Bank

Abrams for Georgia is seeking skilled designers, writers, video producers, web developers, fundraisers, and organizers to join our

growing digital team

If you don’t see a digital job description that’s an exact fit, please still submit your resume to digital@abramsforgeorgia.com with the subject line “Digital Resume Bank”

True Search is hiring three positions: Culture and Engagement Lead, Talent Acquisition Manager, and Executive Search Analyst

Email me our Sister, Candice Richards candice.richards@truesearch.com if you are interested

True Search’s sister company AboveBoard also has a job board and march system that helps underrepresented talent land C-Suite and Board Executive roles

Interested parties can visit https://platform.aboveboard.com/ apply to become a member (it’s free)

Culture and Engagement Lead is a critical member of our team and will be responsible for driving the overall strategy, vision and implementation plan to ensure we create a fantastic employee experience as we continue to grow and scale the business

Develop and execute programs and approaches to support and embed our culture and core values in our evolving hybrid work environment

Design and manage a Reward and Recognition program, including key touch points across the employee lifecycle (new hire, work anniversaries, career transitions)

Plan and implement activities and programs for team building, connection, and well-being

Launch and nurture a global Culture Committee that can help amplify and embed our core values as we grow

Install innovative activities for our remote teams to ensure our culture is amplified for those who are not in our hub locations

Develop department, practice and office level action plans to support engagement

Stand up alumni programming to extend our culture externally

Leverage all forms of data collection and analysis across the employee lifecycle to create employee centric action plans that address areas for improvement

Talent Acquisition Manager oversees the identification, engagement, and evaluation of all candidates for True Platform’s corporate functions (including HR, Marketing, Communications, Finance, and IT)

Partner with our tech-enabled business units to support talent acquisition efforts as they develop new data and engineering centric roles to accelerate their growth

Work closely with corporate and BU leaders on the talent strategy for their functions and businesses and help to evolve True’s

competency profiles for these roles

Build and develop relationships with third party firms that help to enable TA efforts

Executive Search Analyst position is a full-time, foundational role in the firm, geared towards new college graduates

Job announcement attached

The David Lynch Foundation (DLF) is hiring a Government Affairs Manager

This position will play a vital role in taking the Foundation to its next level of impact by developing close government relationships and community partnerships in the District of Columbia

DLF’s Government Relations office, run out of its Capitol Hill location, will be focused on:

Informing government leaders and policy-makers about the evidence-based, cost-effective benefits of Transcendental Meditation in addressing (among other concerns) post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and related sleep disorders, and suicidal ideation among veterans, healthcare workers and those afflicted by violence

Exploring avenues of Federal and District government funding opportunities

To apply, email cover letter and resume in pdf format (job title in the subject area) to hr@davidlynchfoundation.org

Job announcement attached

INTERNSHIPS

NEW Post

David Lynch Foundation is seeking an Administrative Intern

The purpose of the internship is to aid in the furtherance of the David Lynch Foundation’s mission, which is to bring the evidence-based technique of Transcendental Meditation (TM) to residents of Wards 7 and 8, and other DC stakeholders, in order to reduce toxic stress and trauma

This is a six-month internship opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students

It pays a stipend of $15 per hour for between 10-20 hours per week

Interested candidates can apply by emailing cover letter and resume in pdf format (job title in the subject area) to hr@davidlynchfoundation.org

Questions can be posed to Ricardo Richards, Human Resources Manager, at ricardo@davidlynchfoundation.org or 929.367.8570

Job announcement attached

Previous Post

AL Media’s award-winning team is in search of Summer 2022 Interns who are ready to work in a fast-paced environment to advance progressive causes

The best fit for this internship program is an individual who is detail-oriented with strong written and verbal communication skills

Interns will be actively engaged in work across the firm, such as, TV and digital ad script writing, research, competitive tracking, digital ad buying, and strategy

Below are the types of Internship offered at AL Media:

Production:

Interns can choose between apprenticing with an editor or graphics designer, or working with producers and creative directors

Accounts:

Interns work directly with account executives and partners on all aspects of our clients paid media campaign and are responsible for completing research, copy editing, scripting, and making strategic recommendations

Competitive:

Interns will work directly with our competitive analysts to track media spending across the country

Buying:

Interns will work with our TV and Digital buying team to place ads on various media platforms

Interested persons need to complete this Google form: AL Media Summer Internships

COMMISSION APPOINTMENT OPPORTUNITY

February 11, 2022

U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has 4 open vacancies coming up in December 2022

Two openings are Congressional and two are appointments by the President of the United States (POTUS)

The Commission Chair was nominated by President Biden last year and likely to return

These openings are an opportunity to get fresh perspectives (younger people, women, non-binary, Transgender, LGBTQ, Black, Asian American, Native American, etc.)

Appointments up in December:

David Kladney (Senate Democrat appointed)

Michael Yaki (House Democrat appointed)

Debo Adegbile (POTUS appointment) [coming off]

Norma Cantú (POTUS appointment) [likely reappointment]

Learn more here: https://www.usccr.gov/about/commissioners

SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Suffolk University Law School is excited to announce the Thaddeus Alexander Kitchener Scholarship

This award will guarantee full-tuition scholarships at Suffolk Law for all students who are admitted to and enroll in a JD program at Suffolk Law in 2022, agree to commit to Suffolk Law via the Binding Early Decision HBCU Program, and have received their undergraduate degree by the time of enrollment at Suffolk Law from one of the historically Black colleges and universities (“HBCUs”) listed below

Learn more here: https://www.suffolk.edu/law/about/diversity-inclusion/hbcu-merit-scholarship?fbclid=IwAR27VNhQHmQSJIUBtT6f_pIUCsDzjcZStT8D14Vrururf3YHliSklaYT9Jo

FELLOWSHIP

Boston Review is accepting applications to the Black Voices in the Public Sphere Fellowship for 2022-23

Building on Boston Review’s long-standing commitment to making race central to debate about justice, democracy, and citizenship, the Black Voices in the Public Sphere fellowship supports aspiring Black media professionals by providing two fellows each year with training, mentorship, networking opportunities, and career development workshops

Full-time from September 2022 through May 2023 with a $4,000 monthly stipend

Applications are now being accepted via Submittable and are due March 30, 2022

A decision will be made in April 2022

