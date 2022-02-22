With median home assessments up 16 percent, lower tax rate likely

By: City of Hampton

Assessment notices have gone out to homeowners, who may be surprised to see a large increase in the value of their homes. That doesn’t mean that tax bills will increase by that percentage, as City Manager Mary Bunting has already said she will recommend a lower tax rate.

The value of 99% of all properties in Hampton has increased this year, according to figures presented to City Council last month by Assessor Libby Griebel. The median home value is up 16%, following the strong increase in home sales prices.

Residents who have questions about their assessment can call the Citizens Contact Center at 727-8311, or 311 from a landline, and they will get a return call from the appraiser who conducted the assessment in their neighborhood. That is part of the office appeal process, which has been extended until March 21. The formal Board of Review appeal goes through April 18. Information will be available at https://hampton.gov/assessor.

“I will be recommending a decreased real estate tax rate when I recommend a city budget,” Bunting said. It’s premature to say how much of a decrease, she said, as there are many unknowns at this time, including some additional unfunded mandates proposed at the state level.

The assessments will be used for the city’s fiscal 2023 budget. That begins in July, with the first tax bills due Dec. 5, 2022.