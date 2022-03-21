Women of all ages need mentors

BY ANGELA JONES

When we think about women who were trailblazers like aviator Bessie

Coleman, entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker, and bank president Maggie

Walker, they seem larger than life. It is important for women of all ages and backgrounds to have mentors to whom they relate and who are alive today. From the young lady in high school to the business executive, there is always someone a woman can support, to aid them in becoming more of a success than they would have been without her assistance.

One of the ways women can be mentors is by volunteering with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Girls flock to these

types of organizations specifically to find a role model to help them get through difficult situations in life. Many of these young ladies, who are

in these organizations and looking for

mentors, may only have one parent or just need someone other than their

parent to take an interest in them. Statistics show that if a child has

just one mentor in their lives, their chances of being successful increase.

A mentor can be someone unexpected. Everyone has a story to tell that can be beneficial to someone. We should never assume that we cannot learn something from anyone, even if the lesson is: Things you should never do. I am not advocating for women and girls should seek advice from prisoners or criminals; I am just saying, I am sure they can tell us something that would benefit us. Mentorship for women does not always have to come from another woman. Men can sometimes mentor women, as well. If a woman finds herself needing mentorship and a man is in a position to, and offers to, give her advice on climbing the corporate ladder, she should listen. Also, a mentor does not have to be from the same socioeconomic background as a mentee to offer helpful advice There is no greater gift one can give to themselves or others, than the gift of being a mentor. Whether

you are seeking a mentor or if you would like to mentor someone, it is important to take the first step by reaching out as soon as possible. Joining professional organizations and attending networking events, virtually or in person, will put mentees and mentors in a great position to find the perfect person who is willing and able to assist them in attaining their goals.