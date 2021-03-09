‘Women Who Lead’ event promises to inspire and invigorate

BY SPECIAL TO THE HAMPTON ROADS MESSENGER

It is now March which means it is time to celebrate Women’s History Month and the numerous essential contributions that women have provided throughout history. Join the HBCU Advocate and many others to commemorate Women’s History Month by attending the Women Who Lead Virtual Conference. This series is a 3-day event from March 18-20, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. daily.

Prepare to listen to women of power talk about their journey to a successful life, and how they are using their current positions to help guide other women that strive to have the same success. Invited speakers include CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, UNAIDS Special Rapporteur Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, Drexel University Social Epidemiologist Dr. Sharrelle Barber, Google Health AI Researcher Angelica Willis, and many more.

Some of the topics that will be discussed include Work-life Balance, Honing Healthy Habits and Minding Your Finances. “Women of all ages will be inspired and invigorated after attending the events of the 2021 Women Who Lead Conference,” said HBCU Advocate Founder and publisher Angela Jones. “With all that is going on in the world right now, everyone can benefit from a good pep talk. Hearing from women who are at the pinnacle of their careers will leave attendees feeling like they can conquer any challenge.”

The event is free and open to the public. Women can RSVP for the event at WWL2021.splashthat.com. Conference attendees looking for career opportunities can upload their resume while registering or email it to info@thehbcuadvocate.com to be considered for employment by our sponsors. Companies interested in sponsoring the event may also send an email to info@thehbcuadvocate.com, with ‘Sponsor Inquiry’ in the subject.