Women’s Basketball Recap, Nov 10

Norfolk State def. Missouri (SEC) – 57-54

VCU (A10) def. Howard – 72-48

Cincinnati (Big 12) def. Delaware State – 83-46

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Norfolk State women’s basketball team earned one of its biggest NCAA Division I program wins on Sunday afternoon, defeating Missouri 57-54 at Mizzou Arena.



The victory marked the first time the Spartans defeated an SEC program and the first time since 1979-80 that NSU defeated a power-five conference team.



Norfolk State improved to 3-0 with the win while Missouri fell to 1-2.



Graduate guard Diamond Johnson led NSU with 17 points, four assists, and two steals. Senior forward Kierra Wheeler and graduate guard Niya Fields also added double-digit figures Sunday with 14 points each.

RICHMOND, VA –-The Howard Lady Bison fell to the VCU Rams, 72-48, in a hard-fought battle on Sunday evening at Burr Gymnasium.

Destiny Howell led Howard with 10 points, while Zennia Thomas contributed nine points and nine rebounds in a strong all-around effort.

CINCINNATI, OH —The Delaware State women’s basketball team got a 17-point showing from the bench, but fell 83-46 to the Cincinnati Bearcats on the road Sunday.

The Hornets (1-2) had two players score in double figures, led by Najah Lane, who had 14 points and four assists. Kiarra Mcelrath tacked on 10 points from the bench and McKenzie Stewart added four points and six rebounds.

