Women’s Basketball Recap Nov 20

Norfolk State def. Radford (big south) 71-65

Pitt (ACC) def. Delaware State 80-45

East Carolina (AAC) def. Howard 65-44

Morgan State def Washington Adventist (NAIA) 85-45

New Mexico(mountain West) def South Carolina State 80-38

NORFOLK, VA — Norfolk State returned home and picked up its fifth win of the season 71-65 over Radford Wednesday evening.



Graduate guard Diamond Johnson led the Spartans in scoring, tallying 20 points on a 6-of-13 shooting night. Kierra Wheeler added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Makoye Diawara also scored double figures with 10 points.



PITTSBURGH, PA —The Delaware State women’s basketball team got a 15-point performance from the bench, but fell 80-45 to the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road Wednesday.

Mahogany Cottingham led the Hornets (2-4) with 11 points. McKenzie Stewart also tacked on eight points and six rebounds and Najah Lane helped out with seven points and four assists.

East Carolina (AAC) def. Howard 65-44

GREENVILLE, N.C. (November 20, 2024) – Graduate guard Destiny Howell (Queen, N.Y.) scored a team-high 12 points, but a poor shooting performance downed the Howard University women’s basketball team, falling, 65-44, to East Carolina University (ECU) in a nonconference game at Williams Arena at Minges.

Howard junior forwards Zennia Thomas (Cleveland) chipped in with nine points and six rebounds and Nile Miller (Haddonfield, N.J.) added five rebounds, five steals, four points and a block in a losing cause.



Morgan State def Washington Adventist (NAIA) 85-45



Baltimore, MD– The Morgan State Lady Bears defeated Washington Adventoist 85-45.



The bears were led by Jael Butler who contributed 17 points and five rebounds while Tamaria Rumph finished with 12 on 4-8 shooting.



New Mexico(mountain West) def South Carolina State 80-38

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— South Carolina State women’s basketball dropped their straight contest with an, 80-38, road loss to New Mexico Wednesday (Nov. 20).



Senior guard Mekayla Lumpkin finished with a team-high nine (9) points and five (5) rebounds, while Jhaven Meade added eight (8) points and four (4) rebounds in the loss.



