Women’s Basketball Recap, Nov. 7

Morgan State def. John Hopkins – 60-45

Maryland def. Coppin State – 70-47

Clemson def. North Carolina Central – 91-33

Norfolk State def. Longwood – 71-62

Morgan State def. John Hopkins (Centennial Conference D-III) – 60-45

Baltimore, Md. (Nov. 4, 2024) —The Morgan State University Lady Bears defeated John Hopkins 60-45 Thursday evening.

The Bears were led in scoring by Jala Bannerman who had 19 on the evening. Jael Butler contributed an impressive 14 rebounds to help the Bears to a 2-0 start.

RECAP | BOX SCORE

Maryland (Big Ten) def. Coppin State – 70-47

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Laila Lawrence posted a double-double and Coppin State women’s basketball team outscored #18 Maryland in the second half, but it was not enough as the Eagles fell to the Terrapins, 70-47 on Thursday night at the Xfinity Center.



Inside the Numbers

Lawrence hit 6-of-13 from the field along with three and three free throws to record a team-high 16 points. She also grabbed a game-high ten rebounds and added three steals, two assists and a block.

Angel Jones followed with nine points and added four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

RECAP | BOX SCORE

Clemson (ACC) def. North Carolina Central – 91-33

CLEMSON, S.C. – Kyla Bryant made it a second straight game scoring in double figures for the North Carolina Central women’s basketball team as they fell to Clemson 33-91 inside Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday night.



Bryant finished with 11 points, three assists and three rebounds, while Morgan Callahan contributed seven points and two steals for NC Central (0-2).

RECAP | BOX SCORE

Norfolk State def. Longwood (Big South) – 71-62

NORFOLK, VA. — The Norfolk State women’s basketball team secured its second victory of the season behind a 31-point performance from graduate student Diamond Johnson.



Johnson also added five rebounds, three assists, and three rebounds to her totals, as Norfolk State defeated Longwood 71-62. Senior Kierra Wheeler earned her second double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds, adding four blocks in the win.

RECAP | BOX SCORE