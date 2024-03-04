Women’s Basketball Roundup, March 2

Morgan State 61, South Carolina State 29

Morgan State 61, South Carolina State 29

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Bears ended a five-game losing skid with a win against the Bulldogs of South Carolina State.

Morgan State held South Carolina State to just 14 first half points while putting 23 on the board between the first and second quarter. The Bears came out even stronger in the second half scoring a combined 38 points while holding the Bulldogs to 15 combined points and going on to win 61-29.

Laila Fair led the Bears with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nakilah Johnson contributed 12 points while Tamaria Rumph added 11 points as the top scorers for Morgan State.

Jada Morgan led the Bulldogs with eight points., Heavan Harper led defensively with nine rebounds.

Howard 64, Maryland Eastern Shore 48

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The Bison shut down the Hawks in the final quarter to secure a 64-48 win on the road. Howard claimed sole possession of second place improving to 9-3 in conference play.

Howard opened with a six-point advantage in the first quarter taking a 24-18 lead into the second period. Maryland Eastern Shore closed the lead to four points, 50-46, throughout the second and third quarters before the Bison took off in the fourth on a 14-2 run to win 64-48.

Iyanna Warren and Kaiya Creek provided the one-two punch for the Bison with 18 and 17 points respectively. HU out rebounded UMES 41-34 and had more assists 14-9 en route to the 16-point win.

Ariana Seawell was the lone Hawk to record double digits with 16 points to lead UMES.

Norfolk State 65, Delaware State 51

DOVER, Del. – A hot first quarter for the Spartans was enough to hold on for a win on the road against the Hornets.

Norfolk State came out of the gate on fire putting up 27 points in the opening 10 minutes while holding Delaware State to eight points. Over the next two quarters, the Hornets outscored the Spartans by four points, chipping away at the early Norfolk State advantage. The teams drew in the final quarter scoring 12 points each as NSU claimed the 15-point win, 65-51.

Diamond Johnson led NSU with 20 points shooting 8-of-17 from the field. Kierra Wheeler recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Niya Fields tallied seven assists while Johnson added five as NSU totaled 14 in the game.

Savannah Brooks led the Hornets with 18 points shooting 7-of-10 from the field. Teammate Deyonce Thompson added 13 as the other top scorer for DSU.

North Carolina Central 52, Coppin State 44

BALTIMORE, Md. – The North Carolina Central Eagles defeated the Coppin State Eagles in a Battle of the Eagles road trip.

The first two quarters saw low scores as CSU held an 11-8 lead at the end of the first while NCCU went on a 10-9 run that put the score at 20-18 at the half with Coppin State leading. CSU came out in the third to pull ahead by five points, 36-31, after a 16-13 run. North Carolina Central bounced back in a big way in the fourth quarter dropping 21 points while holding Coppin State to just eight points, taking the lead and claiming a 52-44 victory.

Morgan Callahan led NCCU with 19 points shooting 50 percent (7-14) from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line while bringing down five boards. Tippy Robertson was the next highest scorer for N.C. Central with seven points alongside six rebounds.

Coppin State was led by Angel Jones with 13 points while Mossi Staples was close behind nine points. Laila Lawrence led all players with 11 rebounds while both Jones and Staples collected six rebounds apiece.