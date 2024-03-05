Women’s Basketball Roundup, March 4

Norfolk State 52, Maryland Eastern Shore 40

Howard 61, Delaware State 43

Coppin State 65, South Carolina State 33

North Carolina Central 63, Morgan State 58

Norfolk State 52, Maryland Eastern Shore 40

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State Spartans extended their winning streak to 11 consecutive wins. A 52-40 victory over Maryland Easten Shore Hawks at Echols Arena declares the Spartans as the 2023-24 MEAC Regular Season Champions.

The Hawks led the Spartans throughout the majority of the first half. Norfolk went on a 13-2 run to take a three-point advantage closing out the first half. The Hawks stayed within a five-point radius of the Spartans in the third quarter. Diamond Johnson scored five straight points in the fourth quarter to put the Spartans at their first double digit lead of the game. Norfolk sustained a double-digit lead through the fourth quarter to pull out a 52-40 victory over University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Johnson led all players with 21 points and four steals, while Kierra Wheeler tallied 11 rebounds.

Mahogany Lester recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Teammate Ariana Seawell had 10 points and five rebounds.

Howard 61, Delaware State 43

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Howard Bison defeated the Delaware State Hornets extending their home winning streak to 4-0 with a final score of 61-43.

After the Bison took a 16-point advantage, the Hornets retaliated with a 16-2 run to trail the Bison by two to close the first half 25-23. Delaware State took the lead early in the third quarter before Howard went on a run to finish the third quarter with an eight-point advantage. The Bison extended a 17-0 run carrying through the fourth, resulting in a 61-43 victory over the Hornets.

Tyana Walker led all players with 17 points including six field goals made. Marissa Steel finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Iyanna Warren contributed 12 points for the Bison.

Ja’Naiah Perkins Jackson led the Hornets with 12 points while Savannah Brooks ended the night with 11 points.

Coppin State 65, South Carolina State 33

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Coppin State Eagles defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs by 30 points on senior night.

After exchanging leads throughout the first quarter, Coppin State extended a double-digit lead to start the second quarter. Angel Jones and Faith Blackstone scored all 15 points for the Eagles in the second quarter taking a 14-point lead to close the half. Coppin outscored South Carolina State 15-3 in the third quarter, and later extended their advantage to a 32-point lead claiming a 65-33 victory.

Jones led all players with 18 points and three assists. Blackstone also finished in double digits with 16 points and five rebounds for the Eagles. Laila Lawrence added five points, eight rebounds and seven steals.

Cassandra Colon led the Bulldogs with nine points and five rebounds.

North Carolina Central 63, Morgan State 58

BALTIMORE, Md.- The North Carolina Central Eagles defeated the Bears of Morgan State increasing the winning streak to two games on the road.

After exchanging the lead in the first quarter, North Carolina Central took a ten-point lead at the end of the first half (35-25). The Bears went on multiple runs in the third to carry a two-point lead into the final ten minutes. The Eagles extended the lead back out to nine in the fourth quarter before Morgan State responded with an 8-0 run to trail 57-56 with 1:44 left to play. North Carolina Central pulled away one free-throw at a time to pull off a 63-58 victory.

Kimeira Burks recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds for NCCU. Morgan Callahan finished with 15 points and eight rebounds while Aniya Finger contributed 12 points for the Eagles.

Sedayjha Payne put up 13 points and four steals for the Bears. Tamaria Rumph had 11 points and four assists, while Laila Fair went in for 10 points and seven rebounds.