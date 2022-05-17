World Arts Celebration Returns to Newport News!

Event Celebrates 40th Anniversary of the Sister Cities ProgramEvent Celebrates 40th Anniversary of the Sister Cities Program









The City of Newport News is taking residents and guests on a journey filled with culture, craftsmanship, and cuisine during the World Arts Celebration at City Center at Oyster Point on Saturday, May 21, from noon to 5 p.m. This event, which also celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the Sister Cities program in Newport News, explores cultures from around the world with international vendors, performers, artists, interactive education stations, as well as cosmopolitan food and beverages for all to enjoy!





The event headliner, Kadencia, is a Puerto Rican rhythm-infused band that uses bomba, plena and salsa to promulgate Puerto Rican culture, educate audiences on the island’s native musical expressions, and encourage audiences to move in ways they never knew possible.





Throughout the afternoon, enjoy additional performances, artwork, and exhibits representing a variety of countries, including Japan, China, France, Africa, South America, and Germany. Free children’s activities include face painting, henna designs, and international “make and take” crafts. Families can take photos with artistic props representing a variety of countries from around the world. Free Japanese fans, International flag lanyards, French berets, Mexican sombreros, tribal ethnic bracelets, and Chinese yo-yos will be given away while supplies last. Vendors will have artwork and crafts, as well as a variety of food options, available for purchase.





The World Arts Celebration is presented by the City of Newport News, Sister Cities of Newport News, and Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. Admission and parking are free. To view the entertainment schedules and a complete list of vendors, or for additional event information, visit www.nnparks.com or call 757-926-1400. Event Celebrates 40th Anniversary of the Sister Cities Program