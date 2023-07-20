By: City of Newport News

Enjoy an afternoon of live music, dance, visual arts demonstrations, and more, as we celebrate our diverse and unique community!

The City of Newport News, in collaboration with The CAN Foundation, will present The World Arts Celebration on July 29th from 12-5 pm at Victory Landing Park in the Yard District. The celebration is a multidisciplinary event including live musical performances, dance, visual arts demonstrations, spoken word, hands on workshops, food trucks, children’s activities, and an artist panel featuring muralists from an upcoming city-wide mural project.

The celebration is a representation of art forms of different cultures and ethnicities from around the world. While at the festival, enjoy musical and dance performances including Italian Opera by Denise Nicole Battle, Jazz with the band Fortresses, a blend of traditional amapiano sounds with diverse musical influences from around the world by DJ J Kirven, Steel Drum Vibes, original music by Virginia Commission for the Arts Songwriting Fellow Chris [i.D] Jeter and band, interactivPolynesian dance with Tepua Hio Hio, a genre-fluid taste born from an extensive survey of the global music scene with VCA fellow Orion Redwolf and the Melted Crayons, dance and music by Soka Tribe & Trio, and more!

Visitors can also enjoy hands-on collage, sculpting and print workshops, face painting, live mural painting by Ray Johnson, Poetry Jackson, Hemadri Modi, and Lynette Hulse, experience tastes from around the world, and much more! The event will be hosted by Jarrell Williams of Nomarama.

