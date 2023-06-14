Fireworks Display Company to Expand Virginia Operations

By: Office of the Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia

Fireworks by Grucci and manufacturing arm Pyrotechnique by Grucci to invest $5.5 million to expand assembly, storage, and distribution operations to Pulaski County

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Fireworks by Grucci and Pyrotechnique by Grucci, the sixth-generation family business and worldwide fireworks design and performance company and manufacturer of fireworks and pyrotechnic devices for the U.S. military, will invest $5.5 million to expand its assembly, storage, and distribution operations to Pulaski County. The company will occupy the former Koinonia Tapes and Foams 30,000-square-foot facility in ShaeDawn Industrial Park in proximity to its manufacturing operation at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Montgomery County. Virginia successfully competed with New York for the project, which will create 45 new jobs.

“Magnificent displays of fireworks have brought generations of families together for more than a century because of pyrotechnics leaders like the Grucci family,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is a strategic gateway to markets served by a robust workforce, and we thank Fireworks by Grucci and Pyrotechnique by Grucci for recognizing these advantages and expanding their Virginia footprint into Pulaski County.”

“We are proud to have this historic and world-renowned company expand its assembly, storage, and distribution operations in Pulaski County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “In addition to fireworks displays that captivate millions around the globe, the Gruccis also manufacture pyrotechnic training devices for the U.S. military that prepare our troops. Virginia’s combination of connectivity, infrastructure, and talent provide the crucial elements for Fireworks by Grucci and Pyrotechnique by Grucci to thrive, and we look forward to supporting the company’s continued success in the Commonwealth.”

“Virginia offers our family and employees great incentives of viability, stability, and a path to expand and grow our business that is second to none,” said Felix Grucci, CEO of Fireworks by Grucci and Pyrotechnique by Grucci Inc. “This long-term investment and expansion to Pulaski is a testament to our continued commitment to the state of Virginia, the counties of Pulaski and Montgomery, and our employees. My son, Christopher, and his wife, Lemonia, both working within the family business representing the sixth generation, made a similar commitment by moving from New York to become residents of Virginia.”

“We love that Grucci is a sixth-generation family-oriented company, and we are very excited and honored to have them officially join our family of businesses here in Pulaski County,” said Laura Walters, Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “This project took a tremendous amount of effort to compete for and win, and I couldn’t be more grateful to our economic development team, our board, the EDA, VEDP, our state representatives, and Governor Youngkin for helping bring this world-renowned name in pyrotechnics to our community.”

“Grucci is an industry leader that is thriving as part of the advanced manufacturing sector in Virginia’s New River Valley,” said Katie Boswell, Executive Director of Onward New River Valley. “We are pleased that they have decided to continue their growth in our region with this exciting announcement in Pulaski County.”

“I’m thrilled to announce more investment in our region by a great multi-generational family company such as Grucci,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “Working with Governor Youngkin, we have been able to make our region more attractive to new business and job investments. I look forward to welcoming Grucci to our region and am excited about the jobs they will create for Pulaski!”

Fireworks by Grucci is a sixth-generation, family owned-and-operated Fireworks Performance Company with its primary corporate studio in Bellport, New York. Known as “America’s First Family of Fireworks”, the Gruccis have transformed the night skies to the delight of millions across the globe since 1850. The company is world-renowned for pyrotechnic artistry, scientific innovation, and old-fashioned values. The company’s signature performances include the official celebration of the 200th Anniversary of the National Anthem “Star Spangled Spectacular” in Baltimore, eight U.S. Presidential Inaugurations, the Olympic Games in Beijing, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, and Lake Placid, and commemorations such as the Centennial of the Statue of Liberty. Fireworks by Grucci is also an 11-time Guinness World Record Holder.

Phil Grucci, fifth generation and current CEO, diversified their family business in 1989 by participating in a solicited competition and receiving an award to manufacture a series of Department of Defense pyrotechnic simulators. These simulators are designed as training devices that simulate the distinctive whistle and bang of an incoming mortar round, or the pull, throw, and bang of a hand grenade. Due to the expanded success of this military venture, the family officially founded a training device manufacturing business in 1997 based in Montgomery County, where it leases 400 acres at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pulaski County and Onward New River Valley to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $212,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pulaski County with the project. Fireworks by Grucci is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Pyrotechnique by Grucci/Fireworks by Grucci (PbG/FbG) has streamlined the applicant tracking processes. Multiple roles are currently available. To apply, visit https://www.grucci.com/careers.html?pgid=64.

