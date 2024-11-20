World Wildlife Fund & Hampton University Launch Environmental Journalism Scholarship

HAMPTON, VA – World Wildlife Fund (WWF), one of the leading conservation nonprofits known for its iconic panda logo, is partnering with Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications to support the next generation of environmental journalists through a new scholarship and mentorship initiative. Announced virtually during a Student Town Hall at the Robert P. Scripps Auditorium, the program seeks to amplify emerging, diverse voices in a field critical to tackling the environmental challenges of our time.

The environmental journalism field is shrinking, with a record number of newsroom jobs eliminated over the past year. At the same time, challenges facing people and nature are escalating, as evidenced by WWF’s 2024 Living Planet Report, showing a catastrophic decrease in the average size of wildlife populations in the last 50 years. Addressing these challenges requires the kind of talented journalists this scholarship is designed to support.

Along with a $10,000 monetary award, the scholarship will provide meaningful and practical work experience to launch the student into the broader field of environmental reporting. The awardee will work closely with WWF advisors from the Communications and People & Culture departments, who will serve as mentors to further advance the student’s capabilities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hampton University to support students in the pursuit of their academic and professional goals,” said Renee Johnson, WWF’s Senior Vice President of People & Culture. “At WWF, we recognize that education can be a catalyst for real change, and we are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of environmental journalists who will tackle urgent issues like climate change and biodiversity loss. This partnership is directly aligned with WWF’s values and tangibly demonstrates our commitment to the inclusion of diverse voices so often underrepresented in the conservation sector.”

“The Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications is honored to partner with World Wildlife Fund,” said Dean Julia A. Wilson. This partnership represents a milestone in our school’s strategic goals that includes updating our curriculum to include Science Journalism to focus on training aspiring journalists to cover climate and environmental news. Our students not only will gain critical journalism and communications skills, but they also will begin building valuable industry relationships.”

Rising sophomores through seniors in the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications program are encouraged to learn more and apply at this link: WWF Scholarship Application.

Elevating Hampton Excellence

Hampton University’s strategic initiative is aimed at fostering a culture of academic rigor, innovation, and community engagement. Rooted in the University’s commitment to excellence, this 10-year plan seeks to enhance educational offerings, expand research opportunities, and empower students to become leaders in their fields. Through innovative programs, commitment to producing groundbreaking research, collaboration with industry partners, and a focus on social mobility, Elevating Hampton Excellence strives to create an inclusive environment where all students can thrive. This initiative embodies Hampton’s mission to transform lives, uplift communities, and elevate the collective potential of its students, faculty, and alumni.