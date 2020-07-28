Beginning NEXT WEEK, August 5th

EVERY WEDNESDAY

11 AM – 2 PM

Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront – 100 E. Constance Road, Suffolk

Suffolk-based Businesses & Job Seekers

The WOW Workforce Opportunity Wednesdays are starting up next week. The in-person, socially – distanced Job Fairs will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, Downtown Suffolk every Wednesday in August and September. There will a maximum of FIVE Suffolk-based businesses, with a different group EVERY WEEK, designed to showcase a truly diverse yet small group of industries who are seeking out new employees to add to their teams. The fair will be amply spaced out and designed to gain the most coverage and information in a safe setting. If you have a Suffolk-based brick-and-mortar business and are looking to add talent, please reach out to register. Call Terry A. Smith at 757-514-4045 or Tasmith@suffolkva.us.