Yard District Historic Places Survey Begins

By: City of Newport News

In an effort to nominate the Downtown Newport News Historic District for the National Register of Historic Places, the Commonwealth Preservation Group is conducting a survey of Yard District businesses and residents during the month of August. The project, sponsored by Pro\vost Construction, will involve historical research on and an architectural survey of the area within the district boundary. The fieldwork findings will be used to document existing buildings and prepare the National Register Nomination.

The goal of the initiative is to help promote economic development and adaptive reuse of the city’s historic buildings and makes financial incentives available for property owners. This nomination is an honorary designation for the Downtown Newport News Historic District. The National Register of Historic Places does not impact individual property rights including use, alterations, and/or demolition of listed buildings.

If you have questions about the project, email admin@commonwealthpreservationgroup.com.