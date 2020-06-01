Yes Suffolk Economic Development Monthly Newsletter

Suffolk Economic Development Department continues to respond to the challenge of the of current environment on behalf of our residents and businesses. We sort through the myriad of information that is out there in order to supply the most concise and accurate information as we possibly can for you. To see the most current updates, you can navigate to the COVID-19 Resources page which is found on YesSuffolk.com. There you’ll find:



Jobs List – a comprehensive directory of Suffolk-based businesses who are actively hiring

Resources for Businesses and Employees- Links and information for sources of aid, funding and assistance to businesses affected by COVID – 19 and those who have experienced reduced hours or altered job status

Local Restaurants – Full list of independently-owned Suffolk restaurants with links to order directly from them



Please check back regularly as information changes often.

Suffolk Restaurants Update

Suffolk is working with businesses as they move towards reopening as quickly and safely as possible under Virginia’s Phase I guidelines. Full-service restaurants can now offer outdoor seating if honoring guidelines within the plan. The Suffolk Economic Development Department, Planning & Community Development and Public Works have supported several independent restaurants as they moved toward implementing outdoor seating that was not in place prior to the pandemic, or adjusting existing seating to accommodate the requirements.

We are proud to see how many businesses have pivoted their business operations to adjust and respond to the new normal. Seen here is the family-owned and staffed business Pink Box in Harbour View. They have been able to stay open by practicing safe procedures. Pictured below is a tasty seafood option at Decoy’s Seafood, at Bennett’s Creek, and new dedicated parking and signage installed at Sushi Aka, Downtown.

For a full listing of Restaurants who are offering outdoor seating, curbside pick up, take out and delivery, see here.

Below are some of our resource partners who regularly offer informative, free webinars to support independently – owned enterprises. Connect with other business professionals and learn about the constantly-changing small business environment.



Continuing EVERY SATURDAY Suffolk Farmers Market is a Market To – Go! Our community is still able to connect with beloved local sources for fresh produce, farm-grown items and artisanal baked goods and sundries. Go to SuffolkVaFarmersMarket.com and make yoursel ections, prepay, and plan to arrive Saturday morning at the usual location, the Suffolk Visitors Center, to pick up your order!

We are getting so much joy seeing the creative ways our small business community has risen to the challenges facing them. If you aren’t in the group already, check out Love Local Eat Local, a new Facebook group for Suffolk – based independent restaurants and hospitality establishments who serve food. There you’ll find the latest updates, specials and new menu options so that you can continue to stay in the food loop.