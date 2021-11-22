YMCA: Thanksgiving Meal Distribution Today

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

In partnership with local churches and partners, and in an effort to help remove barriers and create opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential and highest level of health, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads is proud to provide 300 Thanksgiving meals to include three tons of turkey, plus sides, to families in need throughout Hampton Roads on November 22, 2021. Meals will be distributed on a first come, first served basis at select YMCA locations and any family in need is eligible to receive one.





Distribution sites will have varied hours, but all distribution will occur on November 22, 2021. Please see distribution schedule below.





Effingham Street Family YMCA: 4pm until all meals are distributed

Brighton Rock AME Zion Church

1300 Centre Ave, Portsmouth: 2pm–3pm

Greenbrier Family YMCA: 2pm until all meals are distributed

YMCA on Granby: 2pm until all meals are distributed

