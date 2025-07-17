YoCrunch Recalled by Danone U.S. for Plastic in Dome Toppers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and LOUISVILLE, Colo. – Danone U.S. is voluntarily recalling YoCrunch® products sold at retail stores nationwide due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper. If consumed, the plastic pieces could potentially cause a choking response. The issue is isolated only to the separately packaged topper and does not impact the separately packaged yogurt. This recall applies to all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch® products currently inmarket, as summarized on the table below.

Consumer complaints have reported the presence of plastic pieces in the toppers, which have the potential to cause choking. The plastic pieces are transparent, may have sharp edges, and could present a risk to consumers because some pieces are between 7 and 25 mm in length. This voluntary recall was initiated on July 11, 2025, and is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is working swiftly with retail partners to remove the impacted product from shelves, while it works to address the issue and bring back the YoCrunch® products so many people enjoy.

Danone U.S., the makers of YoCrunch, takes every consumer experience seriously and is initiating this voluntary recall in line with its commitment to product quality and consumer safety.

Consumers who have purchased the affected YoCrunch® products should not consume them. For information on refunds, please contact the YoCrunch® Consumer Care Line at 1-877-344-4886. Consumer Care specialists are available to speak live Monday – Friday, 9am to 6pm ET.