Yorktown Student Named Winner of the Virginia Lottery Thank a Teacher Art Contest

By: Virginia Lottery News

The Virginia Lottery is preparing to thank teachers in an artistic way, thanks to some talented public-school artists. A York County student was honored today as one of three winners of the fifth annual Virginia Lottery Thank a Teacher Art Contest. Nitha Nithin, a fourth grader at Coventry Elementary School, won in the contest’s elementary school category.

Three winners (one each from the elementary, middle, and high school levels) were selected from nearly 300 entries to have their artwork featured on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers across the Commonwealth during National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2 – 6, 2022). Thank a Teacher is a statewide campaign organized by the Virginia Lottery in partnership with The Supply Room, IGT, NeoPollard Interactive, and the Virginia PTA. Over the years, through this campaign, Virginians have sent more than 175,000 thank-you notes and have awarded ten fabulous Virginia-themed trips to deserving teachers.

“Teachers are at the heart of the Lottery’s role to support K-12 public education in Virginia, and we love the opportunity to celebrate all their hard work through the Thank a Teacher campaign.” Said Virginia Lottery Acting Executive Director Kelly Gee. “It is an extra special touch to display such meaningful art on these thank-you notes. We are excited to once again recognize three of Virginia’s own talented public school artists with this award!”

In a surprise presentation today, Nitha was awarded a $150 gift card, and the school received $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery and $1,000 from The Supply Room for its art department.

The Thank a Teacher Art Contest winners were selected by a blue-ribbon panel of judges, including representatives of Virginia’s arts community and contest partners, including:

Peggy Wood, Executive Secretary, Virginia Art Education Association

Christine Greenleaf, Administrator, Virginia Parent Teachers Association

Amber Kuper, 2013 Virginia Lottery Super Teacher (Chesterfield County art teacher)

“I especially loved how Ms. Nithin’s artwork shows a child’s early view of how teachers help to educate them to be globally-minded.” Said blue-ribbon panelist, Christine Greenleaf.

Virginia Lottery proceeds, which represent about 10% of the state’s entire budget for education, support programs statewide based on priorities set by the Governor and General Assembly each year, such as Early Reading Intervention, Mentor Teacher, K-3 Primary Class Size Reduction, School Breakfast, Algebra Readiness, Regional Alternative Education and Career and Technical Education.

Ms. Nithin attends public school in York County, which received more than $3.6 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds to Virginia school districts, click here.

To learn more about the complete list of Thank a Teacher Art Contest winners, visit the Virginia Lottery Media Center to stay updated as elementary, middle and high school winners are announced..

###

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $2 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, lottery customers helped generate more than $765 million in funding for public education. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. With all gaming, please remember to play responsibly.