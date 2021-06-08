Yorktown teacher wins vacation from Virginia Lottery

School receives $5,000 credit from The Supply Room

Thousands of Virginia educators received a thank-you note in the Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher campaign. One lucky Virginia teacher received that and a lot more! Kelly Payne, English teacher at Tabb Middle School in Yorktown, won a Virginia vacation courtesy of the Lottery and a $5,000 credit from The Supply Room for her school.

Payne’s name was drawn from nearly 4,000 entries submitted by teachers who entered a special code from their thank-you notes in the prize drawing. On June 8, Virginia Lottery officials were joined by First Lady Pamela Northam to surprise Payne at her school with the good news. She now has a choice of taking a Virginia-themed winery and brewery vacation or a health and wellness vacation.

The award-winning Thank a Teacher campaign was held in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3 – 7). During that week, more than 30,000 thank-you notes were sent to Virginia K-12 public school teachers by their students, parents or other Virginians. The cards, which could be hard-copy or electronic, each had one of three pieces of artwork designed by Virginia elementary, middle and high school students in the Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

When teachers received the thank-you notes, they could use a unique web code on the note to enter for a chance to win the grand prize.

The Thank a Teacher campaign is a unique partnership between the Virginia Lottery, the Virginia PTA, and The Supply Room. It’s an initiative to celebrate those teachers whose hard work and inspiration have made a difference in so many lives, especially after such a difficult year.

When it comes to education, the Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, lottery customers helped generate more than $595 million in funding for public education. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. With all gaming, please remember to play responsibly.