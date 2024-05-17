Yorktown Whistle Express Car Wash Opened with Ribbon Cutting for the Community

Whistle Express, a car wash committed to providing all customers with a premium wash experience through technology and innovation, opened in Yorktown last weekend. In partnership with the Urban Ministries Women and Children’s Shelter, Whistle Express donated $1 from each car through the wash toward the cause, up to $1,000. Community members were invited to join in the festivities on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. when the car wash hosted a ribbon cutting.



The event took place at 6524 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, VA. In addition to the ribbon cutting, promotions, and fundraising ran through the weekend. Whistle representatives, chamber representatives, and Union Mission representatives were in attendance.



As part of the celebration, the Kona Ice food truck was onsite with free slushies, and drivers also enjoyed the chance to buy a wash and get the next 30 days free. It was a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, support a great cause, and enjoy some fun activities. It was an exciting event and a chance to contribute to a meaningful cause while getting a top-notch car wash experience.

